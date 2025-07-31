EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL Returns Off-Broadway in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Exorcistic: The Rock Musical is set to make its return Off Broadway at The Asylum NYC for a limited engagement beginning August 25th, 2025. This bold, high-octane horror-comedy has already garnered accolades, including the LA Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Music and Lyrics in 2023 and the Broadway World NYC Award for Best New Musical Off-Off Broadway in 2024. Audiences can expect a sensational production packed full of shocking Broadway Guest Stars, making every performance a unique experience.

Written by Michael Shaw Fisher, who serves as the book writer, composer, and lyricist, Exorcistic: The Rock Musical features the talented Emma Hunton, known for her role in Freeform’s Good Trouble. The musical is a self-aware parody that creates a chaotic, over-the-top rock musical. This original work promises to deliver a thrilling combination of horror and hilarity, accompanied by some of the most powerhouse rock tunes.

In true Rock and Roll fashion, Exorcistic features a rotating cast of Celebrity Guests each week, creating an incentive for audiences to return again and again. This unique aspect sets the musical apart in the crowded horror-comedy genre, promising fresh surprises at every performance. The storyline follows a theater company planning to put on a parody of “the exorcist”. The exorcist? “Because it will sell!” a direct quote from the writer!

The audience will follow this theater company from stage reading to Broadway as their quest for fame and money supersedes their art and humanity, ensuring that their lead actress, Emma Hunton, becomes actually possessed in the process.

With iconic imagery and an explosive live band, the show comes to life with energy and flair that will keep audiences captivated from start to finish by a sensational theatrical experience that not only pays homage to the classic film but reimagines it in a truly electrifying way.

The cast features Emma Hunton, Ethan Crystal, Jesse Merlin, Steven Cutts, Michael Shaw Fisher, Leigh Wulff, Jaime Lyn Beatty, Richardson Cisneros-Jones and Hannah Bonnett.

Special guest stars set to pop in include: Lance Bass, Jaime Cepero, Nicci Claspell, Garrett Clayton, Brian Logan Dales, Deanna Giulietti, Frankie Grande, Lena Hall, Ali Kresch, Charlene Incarnate, Lindsay Heather Pearce, Steven Taylor, Sophia Urista, Kirsten Vangsness, Nina West, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Evan Rachel Wood and MORE! (Scheduling pending)

Exorcistic will be directed by Chadd McMillan and Alli Miller-Fisher and feature Choreography by Camal Pugh, Musical Direction by Zach Spound, Lighting Design by Marciel Greene, Prop Design by Kelly Stavert, Costume Design by Chadd McMillan and Intimacy Director Rebecca Reaney. Exorcistic is Produced by Emma Hunton, Alli Miller-Fisher, Chadd McMillan and Mia Criss in association with Mark Giberson, Marciel Greene and Marissa Jaret Winokur. General Management by LDK.