Doris Dear's 10th Anniversary Christmas Special Returns To The Triad Theater

Celebrate the season with Doris Dear as she returns to The Triad Theater for her highly anticipated 10th Anniversary Christmas Special! The glittering holiday spectacular will take place on December 13th and 14th at 7 PM, bringing some of the best moments from the past ten years of festive magic back to the stage!

This year's show promises an all-star cast of award-winning talent:

- Meg Flather - Award-winning singer, songwriter, and author returns to the holiday stage, delivering her signature heartfelt performance.

- Those Girls - The sensational girl group known for their impeccable harmonies will captivate audiences like never before.

- Leslie Carrara-Rudolph - Sesame Street's beloved fairy returns with her bestie, Lolly, for a fresh take on a classic holiday song from years past.

- Cooper daSilva - The theater world's boy wonder, who has been shaking up stages with his undeniable talent, will bring his energy to this special event.

- Jana Robbins - Broadway celebrity and producer, known for receiving standing ovations in past shows, returns to The Triad Theater with her powerful presence.

- Anna Anderson - The award-winning songstress will perform "At Least It's Winter," an original holiday composition written by musical director Blake Allen during the pandemic.

- Emily Kate Gentile - The talented soprano will take audiences to new heights with her show-stopping rendition of "Ding Dong Merrily on High."

At the helm of it all is Doris Dear, America's Perfect Housewife, guiding audiences through an evening of nostalgia, joy, and heartfelt holiday spirit. Known for her extraordinary storytelling and vocal prowess, Doris will once again charm with classic holiday songs and new favorites. As one critic famously said, "What a fantastic show! Keep it up, Ms. Dear, and you'll be giving The Rockettes a run for their money!"

Produced by DeForest Theatricals and directed by Ray DeForest, with musical direction by Blake Allen, this show promises to be a holiday event you won't want to miss.

Tickets are already selling fast, so grab yours now for Doris Dear's 10th Anniversary Christmas Special at The Triad Theater on December 13th and 14th at 7 PM.

Tickets available HERE

About Doris Dear

Doris Dear is the award-winning creation of actor, writer, and producer Ray DeForest, who has dazzled audiences for a decade with her holiday spectaculars, live shows, and nostalgic storytelling. www.dorisdear.com

