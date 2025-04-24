13th Annual INDIE-Pendence Day Fest to Take Place at The PIT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Submissions are officially open for The Peoples Improv Theater's 13th Annual INDIE-pendence Day Fest, NYC's longest-running indie improv festival. Created by veteran PIT ensemble Student Driver, this 2-day celebration of community and creativity will run Thursday, July 3rd and Friday, July 4th, 2025.

Whether you're an up-and-coming team or an experienced ensemble looking to reconnect with the scene, INDIE-pendence Day Fest is your moment to leap into the spotlight. Teams that debuted at IndieFest have gone on to successful runs at Edinburgh Fringe, Off-Broadway, and beyond.

What to Expect:

Performances by indie improv teams from across the globe

Special Guests

Improv Jams open to all

A classic Barbecue Picnic

Shows across three stages at The PIT

"As we head into our 13th year, we're proud to continue building a space that celebrates bold choices, community, and pure joy in performance," says PIT Artistic Director, Sean Christian Taylor. "This is a festival that honors where you've been-and helps launch where you're going."

Apply Now!

Submission Deadline: Thursday, June 5th at 12 PM ET

Submission Fee: $34.99 (covers marketing, staffing, food, and operations)

Notification of Acceptance: Friday, June 6th by 5 PM ET

Submission Link: Apply Here

Take the leap. Follow the fear. Join us at The PIT this July for two days of high-energy indie improv greatness.

The Peoples Improv Theater is located at 154 W 29th St, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001.

More info: thepit-nyc.com

