Photos: FAT CAT KILLERS Begins Previews Off-Broadway

Sparkplug Productions in association with Thin Duke Productions and The Gene Frankel Theater present the New York Premiere of FAT CAT KILLERS. Check out photos from the show.

The play is an eerily prescient black comedy about corporate greed by ADAM SZYMKOWICZ (Clown Bar, Marian Or The True Tale of Robin Hood, Kodachrome, Deflowering Waldo, Hearts Like Fists) that was penned long before Luigi Mangione made international headlines. It is directed by Ovation and L.A. Drama Critics Circle award-winner ANDREW BLOCK (who recently helmed the acclaimed premiere of Adam Szymkowicz' Clown Bar 2).

In FAT CAT KILLERS, Michael and Steve have just gotten laid off. So they have decided to kidnap the CEO of the company who laid them off.

FAT CAT KILLERS stars CHRISTOPHER LEE (Adam Szymkowicz’ Clown Bar 2, recurring roles on One Life to Live, All My Children, and As the World Turns), DAVID CARL (Gary Busey's One-Man Hamlet, Trump Lear, David and Katie Get Re-Married, The Awesome 80s Prom, Point Break LIVE!) and PHILIP CRUISE (Final Boarding Call with Ma-Yi, Refuse with Gemini Collisionworks). The production team includes REBEKKAH ROSS (Production Manager), SCOTT FETTERMAN (Production Designer) and TONY LEPORE (Stage Manager, Sound Design).

FAT CAT KILLERS runs April 24 - May 17 with performances Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and Sunday, April 27 at 5pm. The Gene Frankel Theater is located at 24 Bond Street in the East Village. Tickets are $35, available at www.sparkplugproductions.com.

Photo Credit: Scott Fetterman.

