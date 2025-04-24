2025 CHAIN SUMMER ONE-ACT FESTIVAL to Open in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chain Theatre has opened submissions for the prestigious 2025 CHAIN SUMMER ONE-ACT FESTIVAL. This event will runn from July 11 through August 3 at its home in Midtown Manhattan. It transforms Chain Theatre into a theatrical mixtape, serving up bold, fresh, and fearless storytelling in bite-sized brilliance.

This year's festival will feature original works by the Primitive Grace Theatre Ensemble, led by David Zayas (DEXTER, Showtime) and Paul Calderón (PULP FICTION, Miramax; BOSCH LEGACY, Amazon Prime). Primitive Grace Theatre Ensemble is an artist-driven, multiracial, and multigenerational theatre company that strives to stage new and contemporary plays, transforming audience perspectives and compelling them to experience reality in profound, life-altering ways.

Chain's festivals have premiered over 140 new plays in just the last year and have drawn artists from across the country, including Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner John Patrick Shanley (Doubt: A Parable), Tony Award winner David Rabe (Sticks and Bones), Broadway's Lyle Kessler (Orphans), and award-winning actor, writer Eric Bogosian (AMC's Interview With The Vampire). Another past festival highlight includes the stage-directorial debut of Academy Award winner Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network), who most recently wrote and directed the Oscar-winning film A Real Pain.

Submissions are free, https://www.chaintheatre.org/summer-one-act-fest-landing-2025, as is participation for selected works. Additionally, the Chain Theatre provides rehearsal hours to all participants, offering essential support to bring each vision to life on stage.

Comments