Broadway Bound Theatre Festival Unveils 2025 Lineup

Broadway Bound Theatre Festival has revealed its 2025 Season, showcasing

the brand-new works of playwrights from across the country at AMT Theater on 45th Street.

The festival includes both musicals and plays, written by playwrights from across the country, and varying from comedy to dramedy to dystopian world-creating. Here's the lineup for this summer:

A Brave New York (a musical)

Book, Music & Lyrics by Kenady Sean

Lyrics and Music by Emily Horton

Book & Lyrics by Kaylee Killingsworth

Bengal to Berlin (a musical)

Book, Music & Lyrics by Hasan Padamsee

By Design

by Shelby Fairchild

Double Cross

by Glory Kadigan

Everything in New York Goes Bang!

by Robert Galinsky

Ghost Writer

by Alicia Foxworth

I Made it to the Moon

by Karen Campion

Making Ends Meet

Book & Lyrics by Laurence Holzman & Felicia Needleman

Music by Ian Brandon

One Night

Book & Lyrics by Laurence Holzman & Felicia Needleman

Music by David Shenton

Retrospective

by T.J. Elliott

Reunion

by Carey Campbell

The Rice Eaters

by Yide Cai

This is Where it Ends

by Chris Phillips

Comments