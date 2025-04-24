Broadway Bound Theatre Festival Unveils 2025 Lineup

The festival includes both musicals and plays, written by playwrights from across the country, and varying from comedy to dramedy to dystopian world-creating.
Broadway Bound Theatre Festival has revealed its 2025 Season, showcasing
the brand-new works of playwrights from across the country at AMT Theater on 45th Street.
The festival includes both musicals and plays, written by playwrights from across the country, and varying from comedy to dramedy to dystopian world-creating. Here's the lineup for this summer:
Book, Music & Lyrics by Kenady Sean
Lyrics and Music by Emily Horton
Book & Lyrics by Kaylee Killingsworth
Bengal to Berlin (a musical)
Book, Music & Lyrics by Hasan Padamsee
By Design
by Shelby Fairchild
Everything in New York Goes Bang!
by Robert Galinsky
I Made it to the Moon
by Karen Campion
Making Ends Meet
Book & Lyrics by Laurence Holzman & Felicia Needleman
Music by Ian Brandon
Book & Lyrics by Laurence Holzman & Felicia Needleman
Music by David Shenton
Retrospective
by T.J. Elliott
Reunion
by Carey Campbell
by Yide Cai
This is Where it Ends
by Chris Phillips
