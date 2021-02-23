Dominic Monaghan Joins Swamp Motel's PLYMOUTH POINT

UK-based entertainment innovators Swamp Motel are pleased to announce that international film and television star Dominic Monaghan (The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker "Lost") joins the cast of the critically acclaimed online adventure Plymouth Point beginning this week.

Best-known in the US for his role as the Hobbit "Merry" in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Dominic Monaghan now joins The London Stone Trilogy in a secret role that can only be discovered by following the trail of clues leading from Plymouth Point through parts two and three to reveal the chilling story at the heart of the trilogy. Recently, Dominic re-teamed with JJ Abrams , for whom he starred in the wildly popular TV series "Lost," for the final chapter of the Star Wars saga, Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker. Dominic's Emmy-nominated travel show, "Wild Things," which he hosts and produces, is available for streaming on the Travel Channel and BBC America and was nominated for a Critics' Choice Award for Best Reality series.

"The London Stone Trilogy captures everything that's exciting about working in the digital space as an actor," Monaghan said in a statement. "I'm always keen to push the boundaries of storytelling, and Swamp Motel has done just that by creating a story that's told entirely through exploring the digital environment. As someone driven by how technology and virtual reality can enhance how we interact with our environments, I'm thrilled to bring this interactive digital story to audiences."

Hailed as "fiendishly good fun" by Metro, Plymouth Point is an unmissable theatrical experience that takes place entirely online and pulls participants into the dangerous underbelly of a suburban community in search of a missing resident.

A young woman has gone missing, and the residents of Plymouth Point are concerned. The neighborhood's Residents Watch has invited you to an emergency Zoom meeting for a briefing before you join the search. Piece together the mysterious story behind her disappearance by hunting online for clues to her whereabouts before it's too late... but be careful not to get caught in the web of conspiracies, cults and corporate deceit that lies ahead.

Founded by multi-award-winning theater and experience makers Ollie Jones and Clem Garrity, Swamp Motel creates immersive entertainment that blurs the boundaries between theater, film and gaming. By giving audiences a pivotal role within story-worlds, their online experiences combine the artistry of immersive theater with the thrill of an escape room, made for the internet.

Plymouth Point is an online-based theatrical adventure, designed as an at-home experience for a team of 2-6 people who are not physically together. Each participant joins on their own computer, with one person sharing their screen with the team. Initial instructions are given in the ticket confirmation email, the Residents Watch meeting begins at the appointed time and then it's up to your team of sleuths to collectively find the answers. Everything takes place online: players will have to scour social media for clues, crack codes to break into secure websites, and discover secret passwords to solve the mystery, all in 60-75 minutes.