Digital Lottery Announced for A COMMERCIAL JINGLE FOR REGINA COMET

A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet, the first new musical to premiere in New York City since the shutdown began, announced today a digital lottery for $39 tickets to the show. Available via www.ReginaComet.com, the lottery will be available for select performances. Lottery opens the day before the performance at 10:00AM and winners will be drawn two hours before the performance. Winners will have 90 minutes to pay for the tickets by visiting the box office with a credit card. Tickets will be held at the box office.



A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet is set for an official Opening Night on Monday, September 27, with the strictly limited engagement set to run through Sunday, November 14, 2021, at the DR2 Theatre (103 E. 15th Street).



Two nobodies dream of writing one hit song for everybody, but their day job composing jingles for commercials isn't the big break they hoped. That is, until they're plucked from obscurity by a world-famous pop star named Regina Comet (if destiny had a child, it would be her) and she wants them to create an anthem for her supernova pipes... and her new perfume. They're so close to the big-time they can smell it, but following your passion doesn't always lead where you expect. Making a hit song can be a shit-show.



As previously announced, the cast of A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet comprises of Bryonha Marie Parham (Prince of Broadway, "The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage!") starring as 'Regina Comet,' who is joined by ...Regina Comet creators Alex Wyse ("Indoor Boys", Spring Awakening) and Ben Fankhauser (Newsies, Beautiful).



The creative team for A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet includes Alex Wyse and Ben Fankhauser (Book/Music/Lyrics), Marshall Pailet (Direction), Drama Desk Award winner Stephanie Klemons (Choreography), Lucille Lortel Award nominee Wilson Chin (Scenic Design), Antonyo Award winner Sarita Fellows (Costume Design), Aja M. Jackson (Lighting Design), Twi McCallum (Sound Design), Alex Goldie Golden (Music Director), and Hannah Woodward (Production Stage Manager).



The show will play the following schedule: Tuesdays at 7pm, Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays at 8pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 3pm and 8pm, and Sundays at 3pm and 7pm.



A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet is produced by Cody Lassen, joined by Kate Cannova, Fever, Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky, Chaz Naor, Jamie deRoy/Luigi Caiola, Samantha Squeri, David Lipowicz, Brad Blume, Jo-Ann Dean, Wayne H. Holland, III, Jamie Joeyen-Waldorf, Robert Laurita, Benny Lumpkins Jr., Philip Makara, and Raindrop Valley.



Tickets, starting at $55, can be purchased by visiting the DR2 Theatre box office (Mondays - Friday, 12-7pm; beginning September 17: Tuesday - Sunday, 12pm - curtain), online at www.Telecharge.com, or by calling 800-447-7400.



For more information, please visit www.ReginaComet.com