David Anzuelo, Patrice Johnson Chevannes and More Join Cast of HALFWAY BITCHES GO STRAIGHT TO HEAVEN

Atlantic Theater Company announces the full cast for the world premiere production of Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis (Between Riverside and Crazy), directed by Obie Award winner John Ortiz, and co-produced with LAByrinth Theater Company.

Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven will now feature David Anzuelo (Se Llama Cristina), Patrice Johnson Chevannes (The Homecoming Queen), Wilemina Olivia-Garcia (Dutch Heart Of Man), Elizabeth Rodriguez ("Orange is the New Black," The Motherf#cker with the Hat), and Viviana Valeria (Off-Broadway Debut) in addition to the previously announced Victor Almanzar (Between Riverside and Crazy), Elizabeth Canavan (Between Riverside and Crazy), Lucille Lortel Award winner Sean Carvajal (Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train, King Lear), Molly Collier (Salutations! I'm Creative Dave), Liza Colón-Zayas (Mary Jane, Between Riverside and Crazy), Esteban Andres Cruz (Off-Broadway Debut), Greg Keller (Do You Feel Anger?), Kristina Poe (The Idea of Me), Neil Tyrone Pritchard (The Stowaway), Andrea Syglowski (queens), Benja Kay Thomas (Barbecue), Pernell Walker (Seed), and Kara Young (The New Englanders).

Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven begins previews Thursday, November 14th and will open Monday, December 9th for a limited engagement through Sunday, December 22nd, 2019 Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street).

Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis takes his style to another level in this world premiere play about the harrowing, humorous, and heartbreaking inner workings of a women's halfway house in New York City, helmed by John Ortiz (LAByrinth Artistic Director) in his Off-Broadway directing debut. Atlantic is thrilled to partner with LAByrinth Theater Company to present Guirgis' first new play since Atlantic Theater Company's 2014 award-winning production of Between Riverside and Crazy.

Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven will feature scenic design by Narelle Sissons, costume design by Alexis Forte, lighting design by M.L. Geiger, sound design and original compositions by Elisheba Ittoop, and casting by Telsey + Company.

Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven is made possible with leadership support from The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation.





