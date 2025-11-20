DIRT, SCARECROW and More Set for The Tank Spring 2026 Season Programming

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Tank has unveiled their Spring 2026 Core Productions. The Spring 2026 Season will begin in January with DIRT created by Sour Milk (Carsen Joenk, Christina Tang, and Anna Jastrzembski) (Traffic) and produced by Connor Scully as Most Unwanted Productions (Out of Order, Vile Isle) and Dani Turner, followed in February by Mark Bankin’s choreographed piece, Scarecrow. The season will continue with THE MALL THE MALL THE MALL by Philip Kenner (BOYSTUFF), directed by James Wyrwicz (I Love You, Jesus Christ), and produced by Anna Bowman, Philip Kenner, Mahayla Laurence, and Skye Pagon as Twin Fruit Productions. In March, The Tank and Hook & Eye Theater will present Plan C devised and co-authored by the ensemble of Hook & Eye Theater and conceived and directed by Carrie Heitman (SHE-SHE-SHE).

Additionally, The Tank will present the company’s annual Gala on May 4, 2026. More information regarding this event will be announced in the near future.

The Tank's Core Production series serves companies and artists as they create new works for performance. Core Productions are central to The Tank’s mission to give emerging artists resources to build their careers and artistic voices. These productions receive institutional support in the form of financial assistance, performance and rehearsal space, press, marketing, and more, culminating in a world premiere production run. The Core Production series offers a way for emerging artists to fully realize their artistic vision in partnership with The Tank.

The Spring 2026 season will include the following:

DIRT

Created By SOUR MILK

Directed by Carsen Joenk

Text by Anna Jastrzembski

Game Design by Christina Tang

Produced by Most Unwanted Productions and Dani Turner

Performances begin January 22

Limited run through February 15

The Tank’s 56 Seat Theater

What if one day you woke up and the East River was... gone? In its place: a brand new plot of land, ripe for development. Performed with three actors, one printer, and fifteen pounds of pudding, DIRT is an interactive theatre piece by SOUR MILK that invites audiences to reimagine the landscape of NYC. Participants take on characters, campaign to become mayor, and decide how to develop their new neighborhood. Construction is completed in real time using food products as building materials in this collaborative act of urban planning, electioneering, and play.

SCARECROW

Choreographed by Mark Bankin

Performances begin February 12

Limited run through March 1

The Tank’s 98 Seat Theater

A looping fever dream in a house that keeps turning back into a wheatfield, Scarecrow is an experimental dance theater deathbed hallucination where mind and body stand in open confrontation—a quiet, disorienting psychodrama set in a 1950s interior-wheatfield where memories deteriorate, the unseen insists on being felt, and the body returns to its limits.

THE MALL THE MALL THE MALL

Written by Philip Kenner

Directed by James Wyrwicz

Produced by Twin Fruit Productions

Performances begin February 26

Limited run through March 22

The Tank’s 56 Seat Theater

Naomi, Viv, and Charlie spend their Friday nights at the mall, but this night is special: there is new “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” merchandise at Hot Topic, and Naomi is determined to get her hands on it. When the best friends discover that thieves have brutally ransacked the Hot Topic, they embark on a mission to save the merchandise. Along the way, they uncover a deeper conspiracy, and evil forces emerge to ensnare the teenagers. Their allegiances to each other are called into question, and when all hope seems lost, Naomi must fight back or risk losing her friends to the mall forever.

THE MALL THE MALL THE MALL is an adventure comedy about a group of teenagers who uncover an evil conspiracy at their local shopping mall and must fight their way – video game style – through Hollister, Hot Topic, Build-A-Bear, and more to save their beloved mall. An unapologetic love letter to nerd culture and food courts, THE MALL THE MALL THE MALL is both a laugh-packed nostalgia fest and an earnest meditation on what it meant to grow up at the dawn of the digital age.

PLAN C

Devised and Co-Authored by The Ensemble of Hook & Eye Theater

Directed and Conceived by Carrie Heitman

Produced by Hook & Eye Theater

Performances begin March 12

Limited run through April 12

The Tank’s 98 Seat Theater

PLAN C is a darkly funny, time-collapsing caper of resistance, resourcefulness, and rebellion, where history collides with the here-and-now, and women running things aren’t nearly as quiet as they seem. In 1620 Brussels, imperial postmistress Alexandrine Von Taxis, moves more than mail through the empire’s hands during The Thirty Years’ War. In present-day West Virginia, Charley Gibson runs her family’s hardware store, where lockers hide more than tools. One misplaced letter. One break-in. As 17th-century espionage collides with a small-town network, PLAN C exposes how rebellion takes shape—through wit, nerve, and crossing a line.

Using movement, original music, and ensemble-driven storytelling, PLAN C theatrically flips between the two eras, to bring history and the present into dynamic conversation. Using our signature devising style, this nine-person ensemble (double cast for maximal mischief!) brings to life a story of whispers, defiance, and impossible choices. Our narratives slide back and forth from past and present, between truth and fiction to create a madcap theatrical experience that reflects the complexities of the present moment.