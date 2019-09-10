DATEME: AN OKCUPID EXPERIMENT Plays Final Performance September 15

Producers Elizabeth Williams and Diane Alexander with Remmel Dickinson, Jonathan Murray & Harvey Reese, John Frost/Suzanne Jones, Julia Peck Mobley, Benjamin Lowy/Adrian Salpeter, Robert Dragotta announced today that #DateMe: An OkCupid Experiment will play its final performance on Sunday, September 15th at The Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd Street). At the time of its closing, it will have played 65 performances.

The cast features Kaitlyn Black, Chris Alvarado, Jonathan Gregg, Eric Lockley, Megan Sikora, Liz Wisan. Jillian Gottlieb, and Jonathan Wagner.

48 million Americans have tried online dating. #DateMe: An OkCupid Experiment is the outrageous, true story of one. Robyn Lynne Norris (the show's creator and writer) is unlucky in love but determined to understand it better, so she logs on to the world's most popular dating site: OKCupid. Creating 38 "undateable" profiles as an interactive scientific investigation into online dating, Robyn unwittingly sets in motion the social experiment of our generation. Part improv, part sketch comedy and entirely hilarious, Robyn makes one conclusive result: there's no algorithm for love.

#DateMe was created by Robyn Lynne Norris who wrote the show along with Bob Ladewig and Frank Caeti. Developed by Diane Alexander, #DateMe features song lyrics by Robyn Lynne Norris, Frank Caeti, Amanda Blake Davis, Bob Ladewig, original music by Sam Davis, and Dick Scanlan serves as the script consultant. The show is directed and choreographed by Lorin Latarro.

The creative team for #DateMe features David L. Arsenault (scenic design), Vanessa Leuck (costume design), Travis McHale (lighting design), Kevin Heard (sound design), Sam Hains (projection and interconnectivity designer), Jonathan Mastro (music director). Tara Rubin Casting CSA serves as casting director and Architect Theatrical is the general manager.





