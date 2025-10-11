DANIEL SLOSS - WORK IN PROGRESS is Coming to SoHo Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Scotland’s international comedy star is putting the finishing touches to his brand-new show. Work in Progress at SoHo Playhouse. This is a unique opportunity to watch one of the foremost stand-up voices of his generation up close and personal in the intimate setting of an off-Broadway theatre as part of the Fringe Encore Season.

Daniel was the biggest ticket selling comedian on the planet for most of 2021 with his show ‘HUBRiS’ (as reported in Pollstar), has sold out multiple New York shows both on and off Broadway and has smashed international box oﬃce records with his live tours that to-date span 55 countries. His book “Everyone You Hate is Going to Die” is published by Penguin Random House, and his two 2018 Netflix specials ‘DARK’ & ‘Jigsaw’ are streaming in 190 countries, with the now-infamous ‘Jigsaw’ credited with breaking up hundreds of thousands of couples (and cited in over 300 divorces as of 2022 – he’s stopped counting, however fans continue to bring their divorce papers for him to autograph at shows). His extraordinary and ground-breaking show about sexual assault, ‘X’, sold out 300 live shows touring across 40 countries, and the film version (2019 on HBO in U.S. and Canada and now available ROW on DanielSloss.com) became the first UK comedy special to make its UK premiere in cinemas, with a nationwide release (cut short by Covid).

His latest show ‘CAN’T toured globally from 2022 to 2024, was filmed in Istanbul as well as being the first at-scale English language touring comedy show ever to come to Turkey in front of over 8,000 people.

His most recent comedy specials, ‘HUBRiS’ (2024), ‘SOCIO’ (2022), and the soon to-be-released ‘CAN’T (2025) are streaming exclusively on DanielSloss.com.