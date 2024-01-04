Creative Team Set for I LOVE YOU SO MUCH I COULD DIE Directed by Lucas Hnath

I Love You So Much I Could Die will begin previews February 1, 2024, at New York Theatre Workshop.
New York Theatre Workshop has revealed the full creative team for I Love You So Much I Could Die, written and performed by NYTW Usual Suspect Mona Pirnot (Private), and directed by NYTW Usual Suspect and Tony Award nominee Lucas Hnath (Red Speedo). I Love You So Much I Could Die will begin previews February 1, 2024, at New York Theatre Workshop (79 E 4th Street), with opening night set for February 14, for a run through March 9, 2024.
I Love You So Much I Could Die will feature scenic design by Mimi Lien (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street), costume design by Enver Chakartash (Is This A Room), lighting design by Oona Curley (Semblance), sound design by Mikhail Fiksel (How to Defend Yourself) & Noel Nichols (Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill), and music direction by Will Butler (Stereophonic). Shelley Miles (Merry Me) serves as Stage Manager.
I Love You So Much I Could Die is part concert, part play, intricate and intimate, wry and tender, elemental and wholly unforgettable. Through monologues performed by a computer and songs performed by the playwright, NYTW Usual Suspect Mona Pirnot wrestles with the private and unspeakable in a very public way. NYTW Usual Suspect Lucas Hnath directs.
The performance schedule for I Love You So Much I Could Die is as follows: Monday-Saturday at 7pm; Saturday at 2pm. Exceptions: there will be no performance on Saturday February 3 at 2pm, Tuesday February 13, or Wednesday February 14. There will be an added performance on Wednesday March 6 at 1pm.
Single tickets for I Love You So Much I Could Die begin at $25 and vary by performance date and time. $25 tickets will be available for the first two CHEAPTIX performances on February 1st and 2nd. Tickets are now on sale at Click Here or by phone from the NYTW Box Office at 212-460-5475.
In order to provide access to those in their surrounding community and those with income limitations, NYTW launched CHEAPTIX, an affordable ticket program. At the first two performances of every NYTW production, tickets are sold to the general public for just $25. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, online at Click Here or by phone from the NYTW Box Office at 212-460-5475. Standard ticketing fees apply.
Additionally, a $25 day-of CHEAPTIX RUSH will be available for young people, seniors, artists and Lower East Side residents. Rush tickets are subject to availability and are sold cash-only, limit two per person. Proper identification is required for all rush tickets. Youth (ages 25 and under) and seniors (ages 65+) may present an ID indicating date-of-birth; Artists may present an ID and a program or union card; Lower East Side residents may present an ID that includes your address.
The 2023/24 season began with the World Premiere of The Refuge Plays, by former 2050 Artistic Fellow and NYTW Usual Suspect Nathan Alan Davis (Nat Turner in Jerusalem) and directed by NYTW Artistic Director Patricia McGregor (Lights Out: Nat "King" Cole), followed by the World Premiere of Merry Me by 2050 Artistic Fellow & NYTW Usual Suspect Hansol Jung (Wolf Play), directed by NYTW Usual Suspect and Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman (Hurricane Diane). The 2023/24 season will conclude with Tectonic Theater Project’s Here There Are Blueberries, co-written by NYTW Usual Suspect and Tony & Emmy Award nominee Moisés Kaufman (The Laramie Project), and Emmy Award nominee Amanda Gronich (The Laramie Project). Here There Are Blueberries is conceived & directed by Moisés Kaufman.
New York Theatre Workshop empowers visionary theatre-makers and brings their work to adventurous audiences through productions, artist workshops and education and community engagement programs. We nurture pioneering new writers alongside powerhouse playwrights, engage inimitable genre-shaping directors, and support emerging artists in the earliest days of their careers. We’ve mounted over 150 productions from artists whose work has shaped our very idea of what theatre can be, including Jonathan Larson's Rent; Tony Kushner's Slavs! and Homebody/Kabul; Doug Wright's Quills; Claudia Shear's Blown Sideways Through Life and Dirty Blonde; Paul Rudnick's The Most Fabulous Story Ever Told and Valhalla; Martha Clarke’s Vienna: Lusthaus; Will Power’s The Seven and Fetch Clay, Make Man; Caryl Churchill's Mad Forest, Far Away, A Number and Love and Information; Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen’s Aftermath; Rick Elice’s Peter and the Starcatcher; Glen Hansard, Markéta Irglová and Enda Walsh’s Once; David Bowie and Enda Walsh’s Lazarus; Dael Orlandersmith’s The Gimmick and Forever; Heidi Schreck’s What the Constitution Means to Me; Jeremy O. Harris’s Slave Play; Kristina Wong’s Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord; Aleshea Harris’s On Sugarland; and eight acclaimed productions directed by Ivo van Hove. NYTW’s productions have received a Pulitzer Prize, 25 Tony Awards, 2 Grammy Awards and numerous Obie, Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Awards. NYTW is represented on Broadway with Anaïs Mitchell’s Hadestown, developed with and directed by Rachel Chavkin; and the Broadway engagement of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s Merrily We Roll Along, directed by Maria Friedman and choreographed by Tim Jackson.
Alongside its artistic and community engagement activities, NYTW is engaged in the essential, sustained commitment of becoming an anti-racist organization in support and affirmation of Black people, Indigenous people and People of Color in its community. In June of 2020, NYTW published its Core Values statement and initial action and accountability steps. In an effort to provide greater transparency, NYTW shares progress updates, further commitments and next steps at Click Here.
