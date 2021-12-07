Controversial TIANANMEN REQUIEM To Open At The Players Theatre

The Players Theatre and spit&vigor invite you to the play the Chinese government doesn't want you to see.

TIANANMEN REQUIEM, running March 10 - 27, at The Players Theatre, 115 MacDougal St, NYC, co-produced by spit&vigor is already the subject of controversy.

An all Asian cast brings to life a deeply moving tale of a young gay couple trying to survive the Tiananmen Square crackdown and how their daughter - more than a decade later - is attempting to uncover one of her parents' secret ties to the Chinese military during the massacre. This tragic love story set against the backdrop of the Tiananmen Square Massacre displays the brutality of this terrible moment in history.

"I hope to show how gay rights -- and all human rights -- are so important and so limited in China, especially at this pivotal time," says the author of the play.

NOTE: The playwright's family left China because of religious repression. The playwright himself could not leave the country as a child because of the Tiananmen Square Massacre.

Fearing retaliation from the Chinese government, the playwright wishes to remain anonymous.

Casting announcements and other details coming shortly.