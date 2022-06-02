Columbia University School Of The Arts Presents New Plays Festival

Columbia University School of the Arts presents an expanded festival of new plays written by Columbia MFA Playwriting Students. The esteemed faculty who have nurtured these students, including Tony©, Pulitzer, and Obie Award winners such as David Henry Hwang, Lynn Nottage, Charles Mee, and Rogelio Martinez invite you to experience these innovative new playwrights.



This is the second round of our New Plays Festival presenting the work of the 2020, 2021, and 2022 Playwrights of Columbia's MFA Theatre Program. The festival will run continuously throughout the summer.



From the Head of Playwriting, David Henry Hwang: "These plays have been created by visionary writers under extraordinary circumstances. Some were originally scheduled to be produced as far back as 2020; others were written during the pandemic itself. Like theatre itself, they have survived the shutdown of our art form to come roaring back to life. We are so proud of what our writers have achieved during these challenging and traumatic times. Enjoy the rebirth!"

Emmy is getting married today...right? While getting stoned with her grandmother in a bathtub on her wedding day, her grandmother warns her that two old family friends might be coming to the wedding: Sex and Death.



Performances:

Thursday, June 16 at 2:30pm

Saturday, June 18 at 2:30pm

Saturday, June 18 at 8pm



Tickets: FREE

Location: Lenfest Center for the Arts 615 W. 129th St., New York, NY 10027

Ticketing Info: https://www.showclix.com/event/bleeckerst-brides-npf13

GIRLHOOD by Ida Esmaeili

In an Upper East Side apartment, seven teenage girls gather over the course of a year as they prepare for their debutante ball: a night which will ultimately change their lives in ways they never could have predicted.



GIRLHOOD is a dark comedy that follows a diverse and tight-knit group of friends navigating the tragedies of adolescence, and the small cruelties they inflict upon each other while they look for their places in the world. They are funny. They are strong. They are deeply flawed. And they are figuring it out.



This is a play about friendship. This is a play about growing up. This is a play about power, in a world where young women are told they don't have any.



Performances:

Friday, June 17 at 2:30pm

Friday, June 17 at 8pm

Sunday, June 19 at 2:30pm



Tickets: FREE

Location: Lenfest Center for the Arts 615 W. 129th St., New York, NY 10027

Ticketing Info: https://www.showclix.com/event/npf14-girlhood

Jupiter by Ciara Ní Chuirc

A Staged Reading

October, 1962. Richard, a speechwriter working in JFK's White House, hasn't slept in days - he's overworked, terrified of nuclear annihilation, and even worse, he's just been dumped. When the President asks him to write a speech declaring nuclear war (just in case!), it's Richard who has a meltdown. Jupiter is a farce set during the Cuban Missile Crisis from both the US and Russian perspectives, mixing true history with fantasy to examine themes of self-determination, power, and the threat of nuclear war.



Performances:

Saturday, June 25 at 2:30pm

Saturday, June 25 at 8pm



Tickets: FREE

Location: Lenfest Center for the Arts 615 W. 129th St., New York, NY 10027

Ticketing Info: https://www.showclix.com/event/jupiter-npf15



LOVE (Among Dreamers) by Greg T. Nanni

Morpheus, The God of Dreams, hasn't felt their heart beat for a million years. In order to try to inspire themself to love again, they make a bet with Janus, God of Transitions, with their heart on the line. The bet: to bring two humans to meet every night in the cafe of their dreams, and see if they can fall in love and find each other in reality.



Performances:

Friday, June 24 at 2:30pm

Friday, June 24 at 8pm

Sunday, June 26 at 2:30pm



Tickets: FREE

Location: Lenfest Center for the Arts 615 W. 129th St., New York, NY 10027

Ticketing Info: https://www.showclix.com/event/-love-among-dreamers-npf16