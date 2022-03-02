Classic Stage Company Announces Return of CLASSIC CONVERSATIONS & CSC Podcast

Classic Stage Company (Artistic Director John Doyle) announced today the newest installment in its Classic Conversations series. Launching on Thursday, March 10, the conversation will be hosted by John Doyle and feature guests Sarah Vowell (Assassination Vacation) and John Weidman (Assassins).

Classic Stage will premiere a specially curated virtual episode of CSC'sa??Classica??Conversations on March 10 at 6pm,a??inspired by its recent production ofa??Assassins. The conversation will feature New York Timesa??bestselling author and "This American Life" contributing editora??Saraha??Vowell.a??Shea??will be joined by CSC Artistic Director (and director ofa??Assassins)a??John Doyle, along with Assassinsa??book writera??John Weidman to further explore the themes of the musical and discussa??Vowell'sa??book,a??Assassination Vacation,a??a surprisingly hilarious travelogue about hera??road trip to sitesa??memorializing the murders of various Presidents of the United States.

This episode will premiere on CSC's YouTube channel and on Facebook at 6pm ET, Thursday, March 10. It will be available for streaming afterwards on these platforms and Instagram IGTV.

Additionally, the CSC Podcast will resume its third season and release new content on Friday, March 18. The season will continue with episodes centered on contemporary playwrights who will likely be future classics. The newest episode will explore Rajiv Joseph's legacy and how his influence will shape future generations.

The third season of the CSC Podcast will continue discussions with theater makers eager to redefine the classics and change the way we experience theater Off-Broadway and around the world.a??The CSC Podcast is hosted by Phil Haas (Director of Marketing & Communications) and Zuhdi Boueri (Producing Artistic Associate).

Each episode this season will center on the canon of a contemporary playwright whose work CSC believes will be seen as "classic" in the future. The CSC Podcast will kick off its third season by delving deeply into the plays ofa??Rajiv Joseph by interviewing actors Raffi Barsoumiana??anda??Nadia Bowers, both CSC alums from the 2019 production of Macbeth, who have also appeared in Joseph's Guards at the Taja??and Describe the Night. This episode will be released on Friday, March 18. Subsequent episodes based on this new theme will be released monthly. The CSC Podcast is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Sticher, and Pandora.

For more information visit: https://www.classicstage.org/

ABOUT Classic Stage Company



Classic Stage Company (CSC) is committed to reimagining classic stories for contemporary audiences. It is a home for New York's finest established and emerging artists to grapple with great works of the world's repertory that speak directly to the issues of today.

In 1967, director Christopher Martin founded CSC Repertory in a 100-seat theater at Rutgers Presbyterian Church on West 73rd Street. Following short stints in small spaces, CSC grew to the point where it needed a permanent home. In 1973, the theater moved to its present premises on 13th Street, an intimate space that was formerly an East Village carriage house.

In the 55 years since, CSC has become a leading Off-Broadway theater that is a home for new and established artists, as well audiences seeking epic stories intimately told. Productions have been cited by all major Off-Broadway theater awards including the Obie, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Body of Work.