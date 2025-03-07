Classic Stage Company Announces Classic Perspectives Programming & Special Access Performances For WINE IN THE WILDERNESS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Classic Stage Company has announced their full programming for Classic Perspectives, a series of post-show conversations inspired by Wine in the Wilderness by Alice Childress (Trouble in Mind) and directed by Tony Award winner LaChanze (Trouble in Mind).

Wine in the Wilderness began previews on March 6, 2025, with an opening night set for March 24, for a limited run through April 13, 2025 at CSC's Lynn F. Angelson Theater (136 E 13th St, New York, NY 10003).

The Classic Perspectives series at CSC offers audiences the opportunity to explore each production's themes in more depth, tying the classical stories onstage to the real-life experiences from past and present.

These conversations will follow select performances of Wine in the Wilderness and will cover a range of topics, allowing audiences to delve deeper into the show's themes, its history, and the creative process. CSC has collaborated with CLASSIX to curate exciting programming for Wine in the Wilderness audiences.

For Wine in the Wilderness, CSC will lead the following discussions:

Wednesday March 12

Alice Childress 101

Moderated by Dominique Rider

Featuring Childress scholar Kathy Perkins, production dramaturg Arminda Thomas, and Wine in the Wilderness director LaChanze

Alice Childress remains one of the most profound writers in the history of American theatre. Join CSC as they talk about her legacy and her continued impact on the field.

Thursday April 3

The Legacy of Black Women Writers

Panelists will be announced on CSC's social media channels at a later date.

Who inherits a legacy? Join CSC for a conversation between Black femme and women writers discussing the importance of black women in their artistic works.

Saturday April 5, 2pm

Black Women's Role in Political Movements

Panelists will be announced on CSC's social media channels at a later date.

Join CSC for a conversation about how Black women used art during times of political and social upheaval.

Sunday April 6, 2pm

CSC Community Discussion

Panelists will be announced on CSC's social media channels at a later date.

Stay after the show and join us in a guided discussion about the themes of Wine in the Wilderness with your fellow audience members.

Wednesday April 9

Behind the Scenes of Wine in the Wilderness

Panelists will be announced on CSC's social media channels at a later date.

Join CSC for an exciting conversation with members of the company and creative team of our production of Wine in the Wilderness.

In addition to CSC's post-show programming, the company is offering a range of access-friendly performances throughout the run of Wine in the Wilderness, including a mask-mandated performance on Sunday March 16 at 2pm, free childcare performances on Sunday March 9 and Saturday April 5 at 2pm, a sensory friendly performance on Saturday March 29 at 2pm, and an American Sign Language interpreted performance on Thursday April 3.

In order to support caregivers who may wish to attend, CSC is partnering with Broadway Babysitters to provide free childcare for children aged 3 months and up. Audience members for Wine in the Wilderness must have a ticket to the select performance and sign up in advance by visiting:

htapp.cleverwaiver.com/render/templateByRefId/67aa353db9beb03d5c0a8ccf.

CSC is also providing a sensory friendly performance in partnership with the Theatre Development Fund. More details on reserving seats for these select performances will be announced soon.

Additionally, CSC is offering an ASL-interpreted performance in partnership with Hands On. To purchase tickets for this performance, please visit: www.handson.org/events/wine-in-the-wilderness/ - /productions-view.

CSC's access programs are supported by a generous grant from the Poses Family Foundation.

Tickets for Wine in the Wilderness begin at $70 during previews and start at $80 after opening. Members get discounted tickets at the rate of $50 during previews and $60 after opening, with no fees.

CSC memberships are available, starting at $50, and include guaranteed access to purchase discounted tickets to all CSC productions in the 2024-25 season, including the Rediscovery Readings and William Inge's Bus Stop, directed by Jack Cummings III in a co-production with The National Asian American Theatre Company (NAATCO) and Transport Group. More information on memberships and tickets is available at https://www.classicstage.org/members.

