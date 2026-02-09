City Center to Present 25th Flamenco Festival

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

For 25 years, the Flamenco Festival has been a bridge connecting Spain’s most passionate art form and the city that never sleeps. This landmark edition celebrates these deep ties with an incredible two-week lineup of legends and rising stars direct from Spain.

Week one ignites with the dazzling Gala Flamenca, the heart of Flamenco Festival, directed by the trailblazing and internationally celebrated Manuel Liñán who also appears onstage. This evening unites an extraordinary constellation of flamenco royalty. Olivier Award winner Eva Yerbabuena, El Farru, and Juan Tomás de la Molía, come together.

Also in week one, Spain National Dance Award (2019) recipients Estévez / Paños y Compañía present La Confluencia. “Intense and vibrant,” (El País) the work showcases the breathtaking range and expressive power of the male flamenco dancer, as five electrifying performers take the audience on a voyage through flamenco’s roots.

Week two features Olivier Award winner Sara Baras, “a bona fide flamenco star.” (The Times) She brings Vuela, a choreographic journey that pays tribute to the great flamenco guitarist Paco de Lucía. Baras directs and performs in this cinematic work in four acts, which features 12 members of her company Ballet Flamenco Sara Baras who are also celebrating their 25th anniversary.

25TH FLAMENCO FESTIVAL

WEEK 1 | FEB 26 – MAR 1, 2026

Gala Flamenca

Thu 7:30pm

Estévez / Paños y Compañía

Fri 7:30pm

Gala Flamenca

Sat 7:30pm, Sun 2pm

WEEK 2 | MAR 5 – 8, 2026

Pre-Show Dance Lesson Fri Mar 6, 6:30pm

Sara Baras

Thu - Sat 7:30pm, Sun 2pm