City Center to Present 25th Flamenco Festival

For 25 years, the Flamenco Festival has been a bridge connecting Spain’s most passionate art form and the city that never sleeps. This landmark edition celebrates these deep ties with an incredible two-week lineup of legends and rising stars direct from Spain.
Week one ignites with the dazzling Gala Flamenca, the heart of Flamenco Festival, directed by the trailblazing and internationally celebrated Manuel Liñán who also appears onstage. This evening unites an extraordinary constellation of flamenco royalty. Olivier Award winner Eva Yerbabuena, El Farru, and Juan Tomás de la Molía, come together.
Also in week one, Spain National Dance Award (2019) recipients Estévez / Paños y Compañía present La Confluencia. “Intense and vibrant,” (El País) the work showcases the breathtaking range and expressive power of the male flamenco dancer, as five electrifying performers take the audience on a voyage through flamenco’s roots.
Week two features Olivier Award winner Sara Baras, “a bona fide flamenco star.” (The Times) She brings Vuela, a choreographic journey that pays tribute to the great flamenco guitarist Paco de Lucía. Baras directs and performs in this cinematic work in four acts, which features 12 members of her company Ballet Flamenco Sara Baras who are also celebrating their 25th anniversary.
25TH FLAMENCO FESTIVAL
Gala Flamenca
Thu 7:30pm
Estévez / Paños y Compañía
Fri 7:30pm
Gala Flamenca
Sat 7:30pm, Sun 2pm
Pre-Show Dance Lesson Fri Mar 6, 6:30pm
Sara Baras
Thu - Sat 7:30pm, Sun 2pm
