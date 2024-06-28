Chris Chinn Joins the Cast of PERFECT CRIME

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chris Chinn is now starring as Detective James Ascher in NYC’s longest-running play, Perfect Crime, now playing Off-Broadway at the Anne L. Bernstein Theater.

The cast of PERFECT CRIME also features Catherine Russell, David Butler, Charles Geyer and Mark Epperson.

Chris Chinn. Theatre Highlights: Song Liling in M. Butterfly at Monterey MPC Mainstage, opposite Carrie Snodgress in The Manchurian Candidate at West Coast Ensemble, World Premiere of Tennessee Williams’ The Day On Which A Man Dies at the legendary White Barn Theatre directed by Arthur Storch, and the Latin ACE Award for his performance in Confesion En El Barrio Chino at Puerto Rican Traveling Theatre Co-produced by Miriam Colon. Other Theatre: Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theatre, NJ Rep, National Arts Club, Boomerang, HB Ensemble, and staged readings at New York Theatre Workshop, Mark Taper Forum, and South Coast Rep. TV & Film: The Departed, Angels In America, One Life To Live, Kidnapped, The Unusuals, Saved By The Bell. Chris is the Chair of the DEI Committee at the Episcopal Actors Guild (EAG/NYC). Dedicated to my Bu, Frankie Ruiz!

The perfect show for CSI and Law & Order fans, PERFECT CRIME tells the story of brilliant but money hungry psychiatrist and suspected cold-blooded killer Margaret Brent, her wealthy husband, deranged patient, and the handsome detective who’s falling in love with her while trying to solve the crime. The production, written by the late Warren Manzi and produced by Armand Michael Hyatt, has the distinction of being the only show (on or Off-Broadway) that has run in New York City during the 80s, 90s, 2000s, 2010s and now the 20s. The ‘urban legend’ has managed to withstand the test of time – evolving with the changing styles, technology, culture, audiences, and various crises around it. PERFECT CRIME was written by Warren Manzi and produced by Armand Hyatt and features Catherine Russell, who has been featured by the Associated Press as “The Off-Broadway force of nature.” She has performed in the show since its first performance and has never taken a sick day or a vacation day in the past 35 years! It’s a feat that has landed her in the Guinness Book of World Records. Russell’s incredible streak has been featured on Entertainment Tonight, The Today Show, Good Morning America and in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Daily News and numerous other media outlets including People, which dubbed her “The Cal Ripken of Broadway.”

Tickets for PERFECT CRIME are available by calling the box office at (212) 921-7862 or online at www.Ticketmaster.com.

Comments