Casting Announced For Transport Group's BROADBEND, ARKANSAS

Transport Group has announced that the cast of its world premiere musical Broadbend, Arkansas will be Justin Cunningham ("When They See Us") and Danyel Fulton. Broadbend, Arkansas, presented in association with The Public Theater, with libretto by Ellen Fitzhugh and Harrison David Rivers, and music and additional lyrics by Ted Shen, directed by OBIE-winning artistic director Jack Cummings III, begins performances Friday, October 25 at 7:30pm at at The Duke on 42nd Street in New 42nd Street Studios, 229 West 42nd Street. The opening is set for Sunday, November 10 at 7:30pm. Tickets are now on sale.

In Broadbend, Arkansas, an African-American family grapples with decades of inequality, violence, and oppression in the South. As the 60's civil rights movement grips the nation, a nursing home orderly delicately balances his role as caregiver to an ornery white resident with that as provider for his own family. Thirty years later, his daughter struggles to understand an incident of police brutality against her 15-year-old son. Spanning nearly half a century and three generations, Broadbend, Arkansas contemplates the cycle of violence in our country and the struggle to find hope and create change against a backdrop of hate that plagues America.

The lighting design for Broadbend, Arkansas is by Jen Schriever; costume design is by Peiyi Wong; sound design is by Walter Trarbach. The scenic consultant is Dane Laffrey. Casting is by Nora Brennan. Music direction is by Deborah K. Abramson; orchestrations are by Michael Starobin. The production stage manager is Jason Hindelang.

Broadbend, Arkansas runs Friday, October 25 through Saturday, November 23, 2019 at The Duke on 42nd Street, 229 West 42 Street. For a complete playing schedule and more information, visit transportgroup.org. Tickets, which are $55-$65, and season memberships may be purchased by visiting transportgroup.org or by phoning 866-811-4111.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You