Casting Announced For BEDLAM's PERSUASION

BEDLAM's PERSUASION, a new play by Sarah Rose Kearns adapted from the novel by Jane Austen and directed by Eric Tucker, will feature Sarah Rose Kearns, Rajesh Bose, Caroline Grogan, Nandita Shenoy, Jamie Smithson, Randolph Curtis Rand, Shaun Bennet Fauntleroy, Claire Hsu, Annabel Capper and Yonatan Gebeyehu.

BEDLAM's PERSUASION is choreographed by Susannah Millonzi, with set design by John McDermott, light design by Les Dickert, costume design by Charlotte Palmer Lane and sound design by Jane Shaw. Production management is by Zach Jenkins with production stage management by Brett Anders and assistant stage management by Noah Silva.

In the aftermath of the Napoleonic wars, a shy English spinster seeks to win back the love of the man she jilted eight years before. Jane Austen's last and most romantic novel, PERSUASION first appeared in print in 1818, and is a meditation on love and loss, and what is constant in a changing world.

Performances of BEDLAM's World Premiere of PERSUASION begin Saturday, September 11, 2021, at The Connelly Theater (220 East Fourth Street), opening Tuesday, September 21, for a limited 7-week engagement.

Tickets are now on sale for BEDLAM's production of PERSUASION at www.bedlam.org (833-4BEDLAM). Tickets range from $30 - $90, and the playing schedule is as follows: Tuesday through Saturday at 7pm, Saturday and Sunday at 2pm.

Complimentary seats will be available to underserved communities at every performance of PERSUASION. 561 tickets have been set aside in the first row of the theater to accommodate those who want to see live theatre but have been prevented from attending due to the cost of a ticket. For full details please click here.

In cooperation with Actors' Equity Association, BEDLAM will be producing PERSUASION in compliance with a strict Fully Vaccinated Company agreement which ensures that the entire team of artists and staff are fully vaccinated. In accordance with this agreement, we ask that all audience members provide proof of vaccination or negative test and remain masked while within our venue, unless eating or drinking. Please note that our policy may continue to change as we follow closely the ever-evolving guidelines set forth by the CDC and NY State.