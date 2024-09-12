Cast Set for THE BLOOD QUILT By Katori Hall at Lincoln Center Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lincoln Center Theater has revealed the cast for its upcoming production of THE BLOOD QUILT, by Katori Hall, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz. The cast will feature Crystal Dickinson, Mirirai, Adrienne C. Moore, Arsema Thomas, and Susan Kelechi Watson.

THE BLOOD QUILT will begin previews Wednesday, October 30, 2024, and open on Thursday, November 21, 2024, at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

Gathering at their childhood island home off the coast of Georgia, four sisters meet to create a family quilt to honor their recently deceased mother. When their reunion turns into a reading of their mother's will, everyone must grapple with a troubling inheritance. Stitched with history, ritual, laughter and tears, will their “blood quilt” bind the family together or tear them apart forever? THE BLOOD QUILT had its premiere at Arena Stage in Washington, DC.

THE BLOOD QUILT will have sets by Adam Rigg, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting by Jiyoun Chang, sound by Palmer Hefferan, and projections by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew. Theresa Flanagan will be the Stage Manager.

In addition to THE BLOOD QUILT, Lincoln Center Theater's current 40th Anniversary season includes McNeal, a new play by Ayad Akhtar, directed by Bartlett Sher, which is currently in previews ahead of a Thursday, September 30 opening night at the Vivian Beaumont Theater; Henrik Ibsen's Ghosts, featuring a new version by Mark O'Rowe and directed by Jack O'Brien, which will begin previews on Thursday, February 13 ahead of an opening night on Monday, March 10 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater; Floyd Collins, featuring music and lyrics by Adam Guettel and book, additional lyrics and direction by Tina Landau, which will begin previews on Thursday, March 27 ahead of an opening night on Monday, April 21 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater; as well as an additional LCT3 production to be announced.

