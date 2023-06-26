Cast Set for A MUSICAL ABOUT STAR WARS Off-Broadway Return

With performances beginning July 7th at the AMT Theater, A Musical About Star Wars, celebrates fandom, nerd culture, and the world’s most successful film franchise.

Jun. 26, 2023

Cast Set for A MUSICAL ABOUT STAR WARS Off-Broadway Return

Casting has been revealed for the return of Off-Broadway’s absurdly irreverent musical comedy, A Musical About Star: Or, Why Star Wars is the Greatest Thing to Ever Happen in the History of the Galaxy Much, Much Better Than Star Trek! 

Returning to the cast as Scott, the Gen X-Winger, is Taylor Crousore.  Crousore is a co-writer of the show and originated the role of Taylor Off-Broadway and the role of Scott in the Las Vegas company. Stone Mountain will be making his Off-Broadway debut in the role of Taylor.  A recent graduate of CCM, regional credits include Kinky Boots and Jersey Boys at Music Theater Wichita.  Maggie McDowell, who has been seen on Broadway in Kinky Boots and Disaster! rounds out the cast as the political “actor-vist” Emily. 

With performances beginning July 7th at the AMT Theater in Midtown, A Musical About Star Wars, celebrates fandom, nerd culture, cosplay, Comic-Con, and the world’s most successful film franchise, in a show that can only be described as a little meta and a whole lotta awesome! 

A Musical About Star Wars is a bizarre show-within-a-show that follows two super fans, Scott and Taylor, as they attempt to perform their very unauthorized Star Wars musical in an off-Broadway theater in hopes of catching the eye of the Comic-Con presenters.  However, dark forces are looming over their production…and her name is Emily.  Emily is an actress of questionable talents, and a political activist with questionable ambitions, who has a lot to say about boys whipping out their lightsabers.  “Do Scott and Taylor prevail? Does the show make it to Comic-Con?  The answers are less important than the good time you’ll have getting there!” – TheEasy.com. 

The show opened on May The Fourth in 2019 at Theatre Row and within weeks transferred to the larger (and aptly named) St. Luke’s Theatre.  The show closed prematurely in March of 2020 due to the pandemic, then a Christmas 2021 run was also canceled for the same reasons.  Now, after a 2022 run in Las Vegas at Planet Hollywood, the show is thrilled to finally be returning to the Big Apple! 

Created by Tom D’Angora and written by D’Angora, Taylor Crousore, and Scott Foster, the musical features an original score and lyrics by Billy Recce.  The production is directed by Tom and Michael D’Angora, with choreography by Ashley Marinell and props by Brendan McCann. The original cast album is available through Broadway Records.

Additional casting and creative team for A Musical About Star Wars will be announced in the near future.

Presented by Tom and Michael D’Angora, the show is co-produced by Sam Arce, Laura Z. Barkett, Christine Gonzales-DeJohn, Ray DeJohn, Perri Gillon, Maggie Klause, Dawn Luebbe, Thompson Mancuso, Syreeta Molsberry, Jeffrey J. Neuman, Nick Padgett, and Evan Shultz.

A Musical About Star Wars will play at The AMT Theater located at 354 W 45th St between 8-9th Ave and will play Fridays at 8 pm and Saturdays at 2 and 8 pm. Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased through the show's website or by calling 646-543-4385.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit Click Here

 




