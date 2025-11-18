Cast Set for A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL at the Players Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Be Bold! Productions has revealed the cast for its 17th anniversary season of A Christmas Carol the Musical opening Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre Nov 30.

Jolly old Christmas Carol cast members will be among jubilant new costars singing and dancing their way across the stage this holiday season.

At the top of the show, a group of cheerful carolers (Shea Coughlin-Jacobs, Shino Frances, Blake Gioviti, Sara Horiuchi, Amanda Egan, Gabe DeRose) welcome the audience to Charles Dickens' England. Joining them onstage are a Solicitor (Sue-Ellen Mandell) and a Paper Boy (Avery Ilardi), inviting viewers to join them for a whirlwind trip through a Victorian Christmas!

Reprising his role for the 15th year, Eric Fletcher takes the stage as the cantankerous Ebenezer Scrooge, who is busy grumbling and hoarding his way through life to the detriment of others. He is mercifully intercepted by four spirits: Jacob Marley (Shino Frances), Ghost of Christmas Past (Andrea Woodbridge), Ghost of Christmas Present (Brenda Bell), and Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come (Courtney Hansen).

Led by the spirits on a mission to teach him the meaning of compassion and love, Scrooge visits his past, where he relives tender memories and bitter regrets. He watches versions of his younger self interact with his sister Fan (Amanda Egan), his true love Belle (Nicole Gardner), Mr. Fezziwig (Gabe DeRose), Mrs. Fezziwig (Courtney Hansen), and Dick Wilkens (John Pickup), seeing himself as both a young boy (Avery Ilardi) and a young man (Blake Gioviti).

Afterwards he is pulled to the present where he sees his nephew Fred (Dustin Iturri), Fred's wife Franny (Andrea Woodbridge), and all the Cratchit family members including Mrs. Cratchit (Nicole Gardner), Bob Cratchit (Wesley Gardner), Patricia Cratchit (Sara Horiuchi), and Tiny Tim (Rosie Ilardi, Giulia Ilardi, Nicholas David Crocco) as well as other Cratchit children and children's ensemble roles (Ella Anderson, Clara Burke, Owen Corrigan, Sebastian D'Agostino, Eli'a Garba, Sadie Lewinter) as well as poor Londoners. He also faces Want and Ignorance (Avery Ilardi and Sara Horiuchi), who help him understand just how widely he has gone astray from the path of goodness in his treatment of others.

Scrooge is then swept into one version of the future and must confront the alarming reality of where he and those he has now grown to care about will end up if he does not change his ways. He watches Londoners who are struggling for survival such as Agy (Brenda Bell), Diggs (Dustin Iturri), and Midge (Shea Coughlin-Jacobs), who pilfer his belongings and delight in his death, in addition to John (Gabe DeRose) and Mrs. Holly, who gloat about Scrooge getting what he deserved.

These spiritual experiences transform Scrooge, who embraces his new outlook on life and begins living with generosity and joy. He starts by rewarding a child who runs an errand for him (Avery Ilardi) and reconciling with his neighbors.