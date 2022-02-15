Cast Announced for THE BAKER'S WIFE at J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company

J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company today announced the complete company, along with photos from the first day of rehearsal, for the organization's third production of its 2022 season, Stephen Schwartz (music and lyrics) and Joseph Stein's (book) celebrated musical The Baker's Wife, based on the film La Femme de Boulanger by Marcel Pagnol and Jean Giono.

Directed by Schneider and choreographed by Caitlin Belcik (Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas), the company for The Baker's Wife includes Alexandra Amadeo-Frost (Simone), Dani Apple (Nicole/US Genevive), Maggie Bera (Female Swing), Andy Christopher (Philippe), Grant Evan (Priest), Caleb Funk (Male Swing), Eric Michael Gillett (Claude/US Aimable), Keith Grant (Barnaby), Cooper Grodin (Marquis), Brian Michael Henry (Teacher), Susan J. Jacks (Theresa), Bruce Landry (Dominique), Kelly Lester (Denise), Madison Parks (Genevive), Howard Pinhasik (Aimable), Jesse Sharp (Antoine), Taylor Erin Wade (Inez), and Melodie Wolford (Hortense).

In The Baker's Wife bickering residents of a rural village in 1935 Provence, France, have been without a baker for seven weeks. They finally find peace and contentment in the new baker, Aimable, and his attractive young wife, Genevieve. However, when Genevieve is lured away by a handsome young gigolo, the middle-aged baker loses all zest for life and baking. When he refuses to bake, the villagers must work as a team to bring Aimable and Genevieve back together. Songs include: "Meadowlark" "Proud Lady," and "Where Is The Warmth?"

The Baker's Wife plays March 10 - 20 at Theater Row (410 West 42nd Street - between 9th and Dyer Avenues). Single tickets ($55) and discounted 3-show subscription packages are now on sale at j2spotlightnyc.com

The 2022 J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company season is now underway with the Linda Kline and Lonny Price (book) and Edward Kleban (music and lyrics) Tony-nominated musical A Class Act (February 10 - 20) directed by Schneider and choreographed by Skizzo Arnedillo and continues with A Day in Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine (February 24 - March 6) - the first New York City revival of the Tony Award-nominated musical, which will include brand-new additions in collaboration with the show's creators, directed by Schneider with choreography by Broadway's Deidre Goodwin.

The creative team for all three 2022 productions includes Miles Plant (Music Director), Joshua Warner (Scenic Designer / Technical Director), Ethan Steimel (Lighting Designer), Matthew Solomon (Costume Designer), Daniel Huston (Production Manager), Gabrielle Giacomo and Helora Danna Santos da Rosa (Stage Managers). Casting is by WOJCIK | SEAY, Holly Buczek. J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company is producing its season under the AEA showcase code.

Led by Jimirro and Schneider, the J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company staff includes Ben Nissen (Associate Artistic Director), Ajchara Jimirro (Associate Producer), Lauren Echausse (Social Media Manager), Larisa Jiao (Event Supervisor), Russell McCook (Education Supervisor), Sarah Warrick (Community Engagement) and Zach Aaronson (Box Office Manager).