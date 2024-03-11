Caroline Ghosn Will Lead DUALITY From Face to Face Films

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Caroline Ghosn (Fitcher's Bird), an ensemble member at Face to Face Films, has joined the cast of Duality in the lead role of Camilla Knightley. This is her first production with Face to Face Films. The original play is written and directed by Anthony M. Laura.

Duality tells the story of Camilla Knightley (Ms. Ghosn) who, while throwing a 75th birthday party for her grandmother, is forced to come to terms with a decade old trauma in the midst of a family gathering.

Duality is the final part in Mr. Laura's memory trilogy. The previous two installments, The Girl with the Red Hair and Shadows, premiered in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The cast includes Meg Joshi, Candy Dato, Courtnie Keaton, Susan Neuffer, Alexandra Rooney and Olivia Haley Young.

The play will feature original music by Philip Lauto and original songs by Rose Hart.

The Off-Broadway production is slated to open in December 2024 at A.R.T. / New York Theatres in the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre for a three week limited run.

For more information, please visit www.facetofacefilms.net