Caitlin Frazier Revealed as Abingdon Theatre Company's 33rd Season Artist-in-Residence

Abingdon Theatre Company (Chad Austin, Producing Artistic Director) is thrilled to announce their 33rd Season Carolyn Halpert Artist-in-Residence will be playwright Caitlin Frazier, along with the opening of submissions for their sixth annual Raise the Page, Uplift the Word: A BIPOC Festival of Short Plays.

Every season, ATC selects 1-2 artists for a year-long residency. The program aims to nurture emerging artists and their new works, offering mentorship and the opportunity to continue further exploration of their work. Caitlin Frazier, whose short play “RE: Writing” was selected for their 32nd Season Raise the Page, Uplift the Word: A BIPOC Festival of Short Plays, will be this season's Carolyn Halpert Artist-in-Residence.

Caitlin Frazier said, “I couldn't be happier to be the Artist-in-Residence for Abingdon's 33rd Season. My artistic journey has coincided largely with my personal journey. I have relied on writing to guide me to places in life I might not have explored alone. It is how I came into my Blackness, my queerness, my womanhood, and I am glad that it has guided me to Abingdon. In the supportive and innovative space that is Abingdon Theatre Company, I cannot wait to facilitate my work through its next journey!”

In partnership with AMT Theatre, Abingdon Theatre Company is delighted to also announce the opening of submissions for their sixth annual Raise the Page, Uplift the Word: A BIPOC Festival of Short Plays; a festival spotlighting stories written by people of color. Submissions are open for short plays, as well as for actors and directors. The link to applications can be found here.

In efforts to keep theatre more accessible for all, the sixth annual festival will remain free to the public. It will take place on March 9-10, 2026 at AMT Theater, with further information to be announced.

Caitlin Frazier is a writer, actor, and recent graduate of Georgetown University (2023) with a Bachelor of Arts in English. Her plays have been showcased at the Capital Fringe Festival, Abingdon Theatre Company's Raise the Page, Uplift the Word: A BIPOC Festival of Short Plays, and The Makers' Ensemble's Short Play Fest 2025. At Georgetown, she was awarded second prize for the Annabelle Bonner Medal for short fiction (Department of English) and second place for the Donn B. Murphy One Acts Festival (Mask & Bauble Dramatic Society). She was a member of the Barbara Walton Playwright's Arena 2023 cohort, a writers' group stewarded by Arena Stage in Washington, DC. Some of her poetry and prose can be found in Bossier Magazine and the Same Faces Collective.

Established over 30 years ago, Abingdon Theatre Company (ATC) develops and produces critically acclaimed brave, new American work by emerging and established artists. Mainstage Productions include the Off-Broadway premieres of Max Mondi's Maybe Tomorrow with Dan Amboyer and Elizabeth A. Davis, Robin & Me: My Little Spark of Madness written and performed by Dave Droxler, the New York premiere of Queens Girl in the World, which was nominated for Outstanding Solo Performance for the Vivian Robinson Audelco Recognition Awards for Excellence in Black Theatre, and the NYT Critics' Pick Get on Your Knees written and performed by Jaqueline Novak, nominated for a Drama Desk Award. The One Night Only Series has showcased work such as Alex Edelman's Just for Us which went on to receive Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations and has just completed its run on Broadway; Back by Matt Webster starring Emmy Award nominee Madeline Brewer and Tony Award nominee James Cusati-Moyer; The Prompter starring Oscar-winning actress Estelle Parsons; Date of a Lifetime, a new musical with book and lyrics by Carl Kissin and music by Robert Baumgartner Jr. ATC's Around the Table Series has produced staged readings of new plays such as The Inferno by Chris Sherman and Arancini by Joey Merlo. In 2020, ATC established Abingdon Virtual led by Executive Producer Chad Austin, and has since produced three award-winning films, including As Apple Pie written and directed by Artist-in-Residence Pierre Marais, which was an official selection of the Cannes World Film Festival for Best Young Filmmaker and won multiple awards at festivals including Best Cinematography, Best Director, and Best Drama USA; Abingdon Virtual's premiere film, It Cries Too Loudly, was an official selection of the Prague International Short Film Awards and won Best Cinematography and Best Short Film at the Eastern European Film Festival.