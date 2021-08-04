CONTINUUM AT JAFFE DRIVE by Nick Kendall to be Presented as Part of Restart Stages

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts announced new artistic performances, collaborations, workshops, family programming, and more coming to Restart Stages this August-the outdoor performing arts center created to champion the revival and recovery of New York City arts. Lincoln Center will present Continuum at Jaffe Drive by Nick Kendall on Thursday, August 19, and Friday, August 20, 2021 at 7pm ET at The Stage at Jaffe Drive. For more information and for tickets, visit https://www.lincolncenter.org/lincoln-center-at-home/show/continuum-at-jaffe-drive-653.

Lincoln Center's 10 outdoor performance and rehearsal spaces and civic venues are being activated by artists, arts organizations, students, and many more from across its campus and the five boroughs.

"Events in the month of August, including the Faces of the Hero exhibit to be shown in New York City and at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Athens, embody the spirit of international creative exchange that makes New York arts and culture some of the most exciting in the world." - Henry Timms, President and CEO, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

August 15, 16, 19, and 20, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.

The Stage at Jaffe Drive

Continuum at Jaffe Drive

Artistic Director, Nick Kendall

Slip into an unexpected musical hideout when violinist Nick Kendall, artist in residence and artistic director of Continuum, unveils his four shows in the underground Jaffe Drive at Lincoln Center. Kendall's informal and spontaneous collaborations create emotional and personal connections between artists and audience, a shared path of musical discovery. Surprise programming will become a musical playground for the highest caliber artists, where super music lovers and fans can experience something unique and new.

Free tickets to August's Restart Stages events will be made available through the TodayTix Lottery, the Official Ticketing Partner of Restart Stages. The TodayTix Lottery will open for entries two weeks before the performance and close three days prior to the performance at 12:59 p.m. EDT. Attendees who secure tickets will be required to follow safety protocols. Enter the Lottery through the TodayTix app. For those without access to the app, please call Lincoln Center Guest Services at 212-875-5456 to reserve. *

Throughout the month of August, audiences can access The GREEN, the participatory public art installation on Josie Robertson Plaza, and spend a few reflective moments with a book at the Outdoor Reading Room, created by the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. New Yorkers may also come across surprise Pop-Up performances in full swing on The GREEN and across campus. Special activities for families and children of all ages include Concerts for Kids, made possible by Amazon, and more. Lincoln Center's Concerts for Kids and other programming on The GREEN will surprise and delight New York families," said Carley Graham Garcia, Amazon's New York City Head of External Affairs. "We're happy to partner with Lincoln Center as it celebrates New York's arts and cultural community in space entirely open to the public."

Select Restart Stages events will be live streamed on Lincoln Center and partner organization digital platforms, increasing access nationally and internationally, well beyond those able to travel to the physical campus.

All performances occur outdoors with health and safety protocols designed in consultation with medical advisors and state guidelines.

Restart Stages is developed in coordination with NY PopsUp, part of Governor Cuomo's New York Arts Revival, in a partnership to help extend reach of the initiative far beyond Lincoln Center's campus.

Since the pandemic began, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has driven efforts to bring the power of the arts to New Yorkers outdoors and digitally-from Love From Lincoln Center concerts for individual essential workers to works of art that elevate the voices and lived experiences of people of color in America, such as Carrie Mae Weems' installation Resist COVID/Take 6!, Davóne Tines' Vigil, and digital commissions like The Baptism by Carl Hancock Rux. International collaborations with the Stavros Niarchos Cultural Center in Athens (SNFCC) will bring new approaches to cultural engagement in both cities. These are just the beginning of a reorientation towards prioritizing openness, access, and inclusive excellence-elevating talent from every corner of the globe and fostering a sense of radical welcome on the campus.

Additional programmatic details, including upcoming events for September, will be announced in the coming weeks. All seating for Restart Stages is located on accessible routes and can be removed to make space for mobility devices. For all Restart Stages family programs, social narratives describing entry and seating through images will be available. These are designed for neurodiverse families preparing for new experiences. American Sign Language, captioning and live audio description are available for select performances and upon request.