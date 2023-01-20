Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
COLD FEET to Play 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival at UNDER St. Marks in February & March

Jan. 20, 2023  

COOL CAR Productions will present Cold Feet written and directed by Ricky OI, Andy De La Cruz, and Cotton Wood. The production will be presented as part of the 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Place, Basement level, New York, NY, 10003) with performances on Wed, Feb 15 @ 8:10pm, Thu, Feb 23 @ 9:50pm, Sat, Feb 25 @ 10:20pm, Wed, March 1 @ 6:30pm & Thu, March 2 @ 8:10pm. Tickets ($20) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately one hour.

Ready for a laugh? Sketch comedy, original music and stand-up all make Cold Feet a show to remember. It'll drive you bananas! The cast will feature Cotton Wood, Andy De La Cruz, and Ricky OI.

Cotton, Andy, and Ricky OI, or the COOL CAR all met in South Florida and dreamt up this masterpiece for you to enjoy.

FRIGID Fringe Festival is an open and unjuried theatre festival that gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc




