CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF Enters Final Two Weeks of Performances at The Theater at St. Clements

There are just two weeks left to experience Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, in a new production by Ruth Stage at The Theater at St. Clements (423 W. 46th Street). Directed by Joe Rosario (Flowers for Algernon), this is the first production of the Tennessee Williams play that his estate has allowed to be produced Off-Broadway. This production will close August 14, as scheduled.



Cat on a Hot Tin Roof follows an afternoon in the life of the dysfunctional Pollitt family as they celebrate their patriarch's sixty-fifth birthday. As they come together, everyone knows about Big Daddy's terminal cancer diagnosis except for him and Big Mama.



The cast of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof includes: Sonoya Mizuno (HBO's House of the Dragon; Crazy Rich Asians) as Maggie in her New York stage debut, Matt de Rogatis (Lone Star) as Brick, Christian Jules Le Blanc (3 Time Daytime Emmy Award Winner for The Young and the Restless) as Big Daddy, Alison Fraser (2 Time Tony Award nominee; The Secret Garden; Romance / Romance) as Big Mama, Spencer Scott (The Glass Menagerie) as Gooper, Tiffan Borelli (Million Dollar Quartet) as Mae, Jim Kempner (Red) as Doc Baugh, Milton Elliott (Biloxi Blues) as Rev. Tooker and Carly Gold (The Ferryman) as The No Neck Monsters.



"The audience response to this production has been exciting and overwhelming," said director Joe Rosario. "With rapturous applause and standing ovations nightly, it is a testament to this great American play and to this wonderful cast. More information on the future of the show will be announced shortly."



The creative team includes scenic design by Matt Imhoff (Disney's High School Musical), lighting design by Steve Wolf (The Glass Menagerie), sound design by Ben Levine (All Is Calm at the Sheen Center) and Jesse Meckl as the stage manager (Wars of the Roses).





The performance schedule is: Monday at 7PM, Wednesday at 2PM and 7PM, Thursday at 7PM, Friday at 8PM, Saturday at 2PM and 8PM, and Sunday at 3PM. There is no matinee on August 10. Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, with an official opening night set for Sunday, July 24, will play a limited five-week engagement through Sunday, August 14, 2022. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.