CAN I BE FRANK? Adds Performances at SoHo Playhouse

Can I Be Frank? will play two additional performances on Friday September 5 & Friday September 12 at 9pm. Can I Be Frank? began previews July 24, 2025, at the SoHo Playhouse, and opened August 4, for a limited run through September 13, 2025.

Can I Be Frank? is written by and stars comedian, artist, and writer Morgan Bassichis; is directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton (Oh, Mary!; Josh Sharp’s ta-da!); and based on and with original material by the late comedian and performance artist Frank Maya.

In a desperate attempt to prove they can think about someone other than themself, Morgan Bassichis turns to the work of queer comedian, musician, and performance artist Frank Maya. Maya was among the first out gay comedians on network television and on the precipice of mainstream success before he died from AIDS-related complications in 1995. This new “solo” performance humbly attempts to ensure Maya’s legacy is no longer overlooked while finally resolving the bottomless queer search for fame, father figures, and laughter in times of crisis.