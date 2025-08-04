Review Roundup: CAN I BE FRANK? by Morgan Bassichis at SoHo Playhouse

Can I Be Frank?, written by and starring comedian, artist, and writer Morgan Bassichis, directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton (Oh, Mary!; Josh Sharp’s ta-da!), based on and with original material by the late comedian and performance artist Frank Maya is playing now at SoHo Playhouse. Read reviews for the show!

In a desperate attempt to prove they can think about someone other than themself, Morgan Bassichis turns to the work of queer comedian, musician, and performance artist Frank Maya. Maya was among the first out gay comedians on network television and on the precipice of mainstream success before he died from AIDS-related complications in 1995. This new “solo” performance humbly attempts to ensure Maya’s legacy is no longer overlooked while finally resolving the bottomless queer search for fame, father figures, and laughter in times of crisis.

Can I Be Frank? was originally developed and produced at La Mama Experimental Theatre Club.

Amelia Merrill, New York Theatre Guide: Bassichis delivers an evening of highbrow comedy that won’t soon be lost to the archives. Maya refused to apologize or equivocate about his life and identity, and Bassichis refuses to apologize about using Maya’s persona as a vehicle for fame.

Melissa Rose Bernardo, New York Stage Review: Is Can I Be Frank? derivative? Perhaps. But it’s also an ingenious way to pay homage to an underappreciated artist.

Michael Sommers, New York Stage Review: It is vital for younger generations to realize that one significant reason our present culture is so nasty and decadent is due to the untimely loss to AIDS of multitudes of arts-makers they never knew existed, like Frank Maya, and this show is a good reminder.