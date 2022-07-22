CAMP, A New Musical Will Open at Theatre Row Next Month

Ever been to summer camp, or wish you'd had the chance? Then it's time to pack up grandma and the kids and head to David J.V. Meenan's hysterical musical comedy, "Camp A New Musical", which is having its Off-Broadway premiere at Theatre Row in New York for a limited engagement August 4th-21st.

Featuring a cast of 23, "Camp, A New Musical" will transport you upstate to New York's Camp Goody Goody, summer retreat for children of the elite, run by fading socialite Madame Tres Faux. The curtain rises on opening day as Madame and the Counselors welcome a fresh crop of eager campers, Chaz, Annie, Fluffy, Muffy and Fawn, each it seems, with a designer suitcase full of self-absorbing issues.

Things are going swimmingly when suddenly, during the evening's jamboree hoedown with the Counselors, smoke and flames are seen billowing from the much-maligned forbidden camp across the lake, which ultimately burns to the ground. Madame is thrust into emergency mode and offers to take in the displaced "hooligan" campers from this less-than-upscale establishment as a goodwill gesture, forcing the Goody Goody's to share their cabins with the likes of Crusher, Spike, Sticks, Stones, and Bones. This all leads to fast-paced musical fun with plenty of comedic antics, unexpected tensions and surprising twists, "Camp" is a wonderfully entertaining musical the whole family will enjoy.

The cast and production team have been working on the musical since its inception in 2018, workshopped in 2019 and slated for Theatre Row in 2020, when the world came to a halt. Now, three years later the time has finally come for "Off-Broadway's biggest little musical".

Written and directed by David J.V. Meenan, with musical direction by Karen Feeney and musical arrangements by Jay O'Brien, this full-scale production features a score of over 20 original songs with tunes you'll be singing long after the curtain comes down. Set designs by Rebecca Bell create the backwoods feel complete with log cabins, while costumes and hair by William Goodman add dimension and charm to these colorful characters especially in the spectacular grand finale. Lighting design by Saylor creates that summery feel bringing you right to your mountain camp getaway.

The cast stars Kelly Ross as Madame Tres Faux, with Campers and Counselors Christopher Abt, Elena Asfendis, Jacqueline Bahary, Victoria Bahary, Veronica Banat, Paulina Breeze, Sean Busk, Thomas Hernandez Campbell, Mollie Cate, Jenna Cia, Alexandra Colaiacovo, Nora Collard, Sam Cusson, Ava Giglia, Matthew Glenn, Sealth Grover, Maria Guerrero, Tanner Kirol, Anna Loftus, Luli Mitchell, Maximilian Oster, Greyson Riley, Adriene Sanchez, Isabella Sciortino, Katie Smith, Macy Swanton, Julia Szostek, Kristian Thaxton, RJ Vandenbrouk.

CAMP, A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street, New York, August 4th - 21st. Tickets available at www.theatrerow.org

You can follow "Camp, A New Musical" at www.campthemusical.com and on Facebook and Instagram at #campthemusical.