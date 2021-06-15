Broadway's Caitlin Kinnunen, Isabelle McCalla, and Frankie Grande will join The Future Perfect Project's Summer Theater Intensive

For LGBTQIA+ youth & allies ages 13-22, who are interested in the performing arts, The Future Perfect Project is offering a FREE Performing Arts Intensive this July 25th-30th on Zoom. Facilitated by an exciting roster of guest artists, this application-based intensive (aptly titled Future Perfect Performing Arts Intensive) will help students develop their skill set as dynamic performing artists.

Workshops will center on the collaborative process through classes like Acting for the Camera, Musical Theater Audition Technique, Theater Movement, as well as Theater Writing & Composition. Students will be immersed in a queer community of like-minded creative artists.

Some special guests include: Cailtin Kinnunen (The Prom - Tony Award-nominee), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom), Rad Pereira (High Maintenance), Benjamin Velez (Kiss My Aztec), and Frankie Grande (Mamma Mia!, Rock of Ages).

The intensive will be held from July 25-30, 2021 and requires a commitment for all six days 6PM-7:30PM ET. Applications are due June 20 at 12AM. APPLY NOW

The Future Perfect Project (FPP) believes that the self- expression of LGBTQIA+ youth and allies is a declaration of a better future for us all. They provide free, grant-funded arts workshops to LGBTQIA+ youth all around the United States, and they amplify the voices of the young people with self-produced media projects (like their new animated series + youth-led original album).

Co-founded by Oscar Award winner Celeste Lecesne & singer-songwriter Ryan Amador, the organization began four years ago while the two travelled the country bringing free arts programming to LGBTQIA+ centers and schools. They found that queer youth were living in a future that had not yet arrived, and The Future Perfect Project was born. The program will be directed by Z Infante (Alice By Heart, Kiss My Aztec) and the FPP team. More information about FPP can be found at www.thefutureperfectproject.com.