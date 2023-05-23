Broadway Favorites Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions This Week

The performance is set for May 25.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, DANCIN', NEW YORK, NEW YORK and More Win 2023 Chita Rivera Awards Photo 1 A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, DANCIN', NEW YORK, NEW YORK and More Win 2023 Chita Rivera Awards
Photos: Stars From SOME LIKE IT HOT, INTO THE WOODS And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 202 Photo 2 Photos: On The Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards- Part 2
Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 3 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Photos: Broadway Workshop and Project Broadway Presents MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. At Theater Photo 4 Photos: Broadway Workshop and Project Broadway Presents MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. At Theater 555

Broadway Favorites Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions This Week

Ben Cameron’s Broadway Sessions continues at The Green Room 42 this week, May 25th,  with a special All Star roster of Broadway favorites celebrating AAPI HERITAGE MONTH. The evening will be co-hosted by Aaron J Albano (Hamilton, Newsies, Wicked). 

The evening will feature performances by Ali Ewoldt (Phantom Of The Opera), Kelvin Moon Loh (Beetlejuice), Albert Guerzon (Into The Woods), Marina Kondo (KPOP), Heather Makalani (Aladdin), Jeigh Madjus (Moulin Rouge), Sushma Saga (1776), Shea Renee (Hadestown), Anne Fraser Thomas (Titanique’), Raymond J Lee (Groudhog Day), Alicia Kaori (Sweeny Todd), Ashey Chiu (Once Upon a One More Time), Diana Huey (The Little Mermaid), Angelo Soriano (Here Lies Love) and more.

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret!!

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42 inside The Yotel on 42nd and 10th, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. 

About Ben Cameron

Ben Cameron is your Broadway Buddy. Bringing the Broadway community right to you like a friendly neighbor dropping off brownies. Broadway brownies. Yum. Ben is a 3 x Broadway veteran having appeared in the original casts of Wicked (listen to track #2, you may hear a familiar voice) and Footloose. He has appeared on Broadway in Aida and in tours of Sweet Charity opposite Molly Ringwald, State Fair, Fame, The Who's Tommy and Footloose. Since hanging up his dance belt Ben has become one of Broadway's most beloved personalities. He is the creator and host of the long running variety show Broadway Sessions (2018 MAC Award), Broadway Buskers concert series w/ Times Square Alliance, web series Dance Captain Dance Attack on BroadwayWorld.com, Broadway Sessions Beach Party on Fire Island, and hit podcast talkshow, The Broadway Cast on IHeartRadio Broadway. Ben is the MainStage host of Broadway Con, was the live audience host for tapings of A Very Wicked Halloween on NBC, The Spongebob Musical on Nickelodeon and is a frequent face on PBS WNET having hosted Hamilton's America, Broadway on THIRTEEN Marathon, Downton Abbey New Years Marathon and much more. Ben served as on camera host for the Broadway Trivia gameshow series on the Reward The Fan app.

Ben is also a sought after writer, director, performer and choreographer. He travels the world teaching high energy theatre and dance masterclasses and emceeing Onstage NY talent competitions. Ben continues to lend his signature enthusiasm and razor wit to a variety of projects, concerts and benefits from Broadway and beyond. Ben likes you. To keep up with Ben, follow @BenDoesBroadway and visit www.bencameron.nyc




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

The Assembly Theater to Premiere New Musical IN CORPO This Summer Photo
The Assembly Theater to Premiere New Musical IN CORPO This Summer

The Assembly Theater (HOME/SICK) in association with Dutch Kills Theater (The Antelope Party) will present the World Premiere of IN CORPO, a new musical by Ben Beckley and Nate Weida with music by Nate Weida.

Ars Nova Announces Lineup For 15th Annual ANT Fest Photo
Ars Nova Announces Lineup For 15th Annual ANT Fest

Ars Nova, under the leadership of Founding Artistic Director Jason Eagan and Producing Executive Director Renee Blinkwolt, has announced the lineup for its 15th Annual ANT Fest featuring 13 shows, 12 of which will premiere in-person and on Ars Nova Supra with one exclusively premiering on Ars Nova Supra.

59E59 Theaters to Present PREJUDICE AND PRIDE, Primary Stages DIG, and More in Summer 2023 Photo
59E59 Theaters to Present PREJUDICE AND PRIDE, Primary Stages' DIG, and More in Summer 2023 Season

59E59 Theaters (Val Day, Artistic Director; Brian Beirne, Managing Director) has announced their Summer 2023 Season.

New Musical WINNER from Joe Barros and Nico Juber Will Have a Reading This Week Photo
New Musical WINNER from Joe Barros and Nico Juber Will Have a Reading This Week

New York Theatre Barn and The New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts have launched the New Works Project to support the development of original culture shifting musicals. The inaugural musical Winner will have its first reading on Friday, May 26, 2023 in New York City.


More Hot Stories For You

The Assembly Theater to Premiere New Musical IN CORPO This SummerThe Assembly Theater to Premiere New Musical IN CORPO This Summer
Ars Nova Announces Lineup For 15th Annual ANT FestArs Nova Announces Lineup For 15th Annual ANT Fest
59E59 Theaters to Present PREJUDICE AND PRIDE, Primary Stages' DIG, and More in Summer 2023 Season59E59 Theaters to Present PREJUDICE AND PRIDE, Primary Stages' DIG, and More in Summer 2023 Season
New Musical WINNER from Joe Barros and Nico Juber Will Have a Reading This WeekNew Musical WINNER from Joe Barros and Nico Juber Will Have a Reading This Week

Videos

Video: 'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain Video Video: 'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards Video
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE Video
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE
Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer Video
Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Shylock and the Shakespeareans
New Ohio Theatre (6/01-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Being Chaka
New Ohio Theatre (5/06-5/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You