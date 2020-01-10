Boundless Theatre Company Receives Createnyc Language Access Fund Grant

Boundless Theatre Company has announced an award from the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs' newly-launched CreateNYC Language Access Fund. The organization is one of 36 NYC nonprofits that were awarded grants for projects designed to increase access to cultural programming for those whose primary language is not English, building on recommendations in the City's CreateNYC cultural plan.

Boundless Theatre Company will use this funding from the City to support El Barrio Raíces, a bilingual children's arts education program, and Mainstage en Español, a professional production of a play in Spanish. These programs ensure that Boundless can offer both professional and educational arts access to Spanish-speaking members of the NYC community.

Building on recommendations in the CreateNYC cultural plan, a total of $725,000 is being awarded through the inaugural Language Access Fund this year. The grants will fund projects including the creation and presentation of new works for non-English-speaking audiences, bilingual cultural programming intended primarily for non-English speakers, and multilingual community engagement in the arts. To learn about the other projects being supported through the CreateNYC Language Access Fund, click here.

With the release of CreateNYC in 2017, the Department of Cultural Affairs and Mayor de Blasio committed to supporting increased language access for communications and cultural programming to reach more diverse audiences. Since 2017, DCLA has provided over $450,000 in added funding to non-profit organizations offering programming in languages other than English. The CreateNYC Language Access Fund - now a standalone, competitive grant program - increases this funding and seeks to foster greater connections among New Yorkers through arts and culture, regardless of the languages they use.

Boundless is a designer-led organization seeking to investigate, push and redefine the boundaries of theatrical storytelling. Spearheaded by women, Latinx theatre-makers and other theatre-makers of color, Boundless is committed to creating inquisitive and socially relevant theatre. Boundless is a member of A.R.T./NY, and operates simultaneously in New York and Puerto Rico.

The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA) is dedicated to supporting and strengthening New York City's vibrant cultural life. DCLA works to promote and advocate for quality arts programming and to articulate the contribution made by the cultural community to the City's vitality. The Department represents and serves non-profit cultural organizations involved in the visual, literary, and performing arts; public-oriented science and humanities institutions including zoos, botanical gardens, and historic and preservation societies; and creative artists at all skill levels who live and work within the City's five boroughs. DCLA also provides donated materials for arts programs offered by the public schools and cultural and social service groups, and commissions permanent works of public art at City-funded construction projects throughout the five boroughs. For more information, visit www.nyc.gov/culture.





