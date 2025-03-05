Bobby Cannavale, Calista Flockhart, Christian Slater and More to Join The New Group Anniversary Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The New Group’s 30th Anniversary Gala, celebrating three decades of adventurous, groundbreaking theater, will honor John Turturro and Christina Kopec Rooney & Matt Rooney with the 2025 Mimi and Michael Mendelson Award for Outstanding Commitment to Theater. The New Group’s 30th Anniversary Gala takes place Monday, March 10 at 6:30PM at Cipriani Wall Street.

Directed by Adrian Alea and Gordon Greenberg, the evening’s performers and presenters include: New York City Council Member Erik Bottcher, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Damiano, Scott Elliott, Patrick Nathan Falk, Calista Flockhart, Keri René Fuller, Luke Islam, Qween Jean, Donja R. Love, Derek McLane, Jeffrey Seller, Milly Shapiro, Christian Slater and Michael Zegen.

The New Group's 30th Anniversary Gala supports the company’s mission to develop and produce powerful, contemporary theater that is adventurous, stimulating, and most importantly "now" - a true forum for the present culture. This milestone event provides critical funding for The New Group’s programs, including the company’s tuition-free theater education programs for middle and high school students in New York City, and notably, the company’s tuition-free YTT College Access Program, which provides college application and interview workshops, mentorship, and networking for students and their families, with the goal of increasing college access for New York City high school students.

Named after the phrase “Y tu tambien” (“And so can you!”), YTT College Access at The New Group provides tuition-free college application and interview workshops and more, with the goal of increasing college access for New York City high school students. Using theater techniques such as improvisation and playwriting, YTT students create and refine their own personal stories for use in the college application process, including through My Story workshops, intensive classes focusing directly on a specific aspect of the college application process, such as the essay or interview portion. In 2024, YTT enrolled over 250 students from across New York City’s five boroughs, and for the past 5 years, 100% of YTT students have been accepted to a 4-year college or university, including Yale, Harvard, Cornell, Columbia, Brown, MIT, Duke, and Williams College. Since 2020, YTT, under the direction of The New Group’s Director of College Access, Juan Carlos Salinas, has doubled its enrollment to become one of the largest community based college access programs in New York City.

