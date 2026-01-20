Bill Irwin and More Set for Sea Dog Theater Spring 2026 Reading Series

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sea Dog Theater, a company dedicated to telling stories of alienation and reconciliation, is thrilled to announce details for its Spring 2026 Reading Series, five intimate readings and workshop presentations that showcase Sea Dog's commitment to actor-driven, text-centered storytelling, followed by curated talkback conversations with artists and audience. Led by artists closely associated with each work, the series features solo performances, a new play, and a Shakespeare workshop. Each event creates space for conversation and discovery along with a shared reflection between artists and audiences.

The Spring 2026 Reading Series opens on Saturday, January 24, 2026, with a reading of Title and Deed by playwright Will Eno, featuring Tony Award–winning actor Bill Irwin (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Fool Moon) and directed by Christopher J. Domig. A spare and meditative work, Title and Deed reflects on language, memory, and the fragile architecture of human connection.



As part of the Spring 2026 Reading Series, Sea Dog is proud to launch Spotlight Series, a new platform dedicated to rigorous, actor-driven solo performance. Designed to center singular voices and stripped-down storytelling, the inaugural Spotlight presentations include Magdalen (February 21), written by Julie Kline and Erin Layton and performed by Erin Layton; Leela (March 14), written and performed by Sean Casey LeClaire; and the world premiere reading of 2nd Avenue Subway (April 25) by Dean Poynor.



The Spring 2026 Reading Series will conclude in June with a workshop presentation of King Lear, featuring Gary Sloan in the title role, on June 27.



Together, these works span contemporary and classical inquiry, offering audiences the opportunity to encounter plays both complete and in process, in the spirit of rigor, generosity, and communal listening that defines Sea Dog Theater's work.