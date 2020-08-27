Ben Vereen Joins 'The Theatre Will Survive - A Benefit For The Actors Fund'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The event will take place on MetropolitanZOOM on Monday, August 31st.

Just announced: Tony Award winner Ben Vereen will join many of Broadway's greatest voices live at MetropolitanZOOM on Monday, August 31st at 7pm as they celebrate the premiere of the original music video, "The Theatre Will Survive" (Lyrics Michael Colby/Music & Orchestrations Ned Paul Ginsburg).

"The Theatre Will Survive - A Benefit for The Actors Fund" is a live event including the video debut, a bevy of stars, and a talk-back on the experience hosted by TheaterPizzazz.com on MetropolitanZoom.com.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here: https://metropolitanzoom.ticketleap.com/the-theatre-will-survive/.

You will receive your link before show time. All monies go to The Actors Fund to help support theater's future and many who are in need at this difficult time. Mr. Vereen wanted to be a part of the event for The Actor's Fund, "his favorite charity."

Donations can be made to the Actors Fund here: ActorsFund.org/TTWS

