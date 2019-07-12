BWW TV: Watch Highlights from Lincoln Center Theater's THE ROLLING STONE

Lincoln Center Theater presents the American premiere of The Rolling Stone, a new play by Chris Urch, directed by Saheem Ali, beginning previews Thursday, June 20 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater (150 West 65 Street). The Rolling Stone's cast of six will feature Ato Blankson-Wood, Latoya Edwards, Robert Gilbert, Myra Lucretia Taylor, Adenike Thomas, and James Udom. Opening night is Monday, July 15.



Set in Uganda, a country subjected to severe anti-homosexuality laws, The Rolling Stone, is an intimate yet explosive family drama about two brothers at odds - one a gay man in a clandestine relationship, and the other a church pastor who fervently rails against the lifestyle his brother is forced to conceal.

Check out a first look at the cast in action below!





