BWW TV: Take a Look at LCT3's THE HEADLANDS Opening Tonight

LCT3's Production of The Headlands opens TONIGHT at the Claire Tow Theater.

Check out a video montage of the production below!

The play, by Christopher Chen and directed by Knud Adams, features Laura Kai Chen, Edward Chin-Lyn, Mahira Kakkar, Mia Katigbak, Henry Stram, Johnny Wu, and Aaron Yoo.

In The Headlands, Henry (to be played by Aaron Yoo) is an amateur sleuth and true crime aficionado who sets out to solve the ultimate case: the unsolved murder of his father. Using his memories and the family stories he was told as a child growing up in San Francisco, Henry begins an investigation through a labyrinth of secrets and deceptions that leads him to question the sincerity of those closest to him. The Headlands is a contemporary noir that explores the stories we tell ourselves and the fallibility of the mind.





