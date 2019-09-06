BWW TV: Lois Robbins Stars In L.O.V.E.R. At Pershing Square Signature Center

Kaleidoscope Creative Partners presents the Off-Broadway premiere of L.O.V.E.R., written and performed by Lois Robbins (TV Land's "Younger"; Cactus Flower) and directed by Karen Carpenter (Love, Loss, and What I Wore).

The limited engagement will officially open on Sunday, September 8 (7 PM), and runs through Saturday, November 2 at The Pershing Square Signature Center - The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre (480 West 42nd Street).

Everyone remembers their first kiss...and second...and maybe their fifth? This bold new comedy reveals the truths about life, love, and...sex. L.O.V.E.R. portrays one woman's confessions of what goes on behind closed doors - and between the sheets.

During its 2018 Los Angeles stage premiere at the Zephyr, BroadwayWorld declared L.O.V.E.R. as "MAGIC...Everyone can identify with Lois Robbins' humorous story of her sexual awakening." Robbins was hailed as "FEARLESS...kind and comical" by Go WeHo with "a knack for weaving relatable stories of young love, impulsiveness, missteps and lessons learned with comedy and matter-of-factness."

Led by Carpenter, the creative team for L.O.V.E.R. includes scenic design by Jo Winiarski (Accidentally Brave; "Late Night with Seth Meyers"), lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew (Gloria: A Life; Company XIV) and sound design by Jane Shaw (Actually, MTC/Williamstown Theatre Festival; Men on Boats at Clubbed Thumb and Playwrights Horizons/Drama Desk Nomination).

Tickets to L.O.V.E.R. are now on sale at TicketCentral.com (schedule varies). L.O.V.E.R. is performed in one-act (80 minutes) at the Griffin (480 West 42nd Street).





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories