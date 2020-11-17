Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
BROADWAY'S GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK at The York with Karen Mason Begins Tomorrow
Tune in tomorrow, November 18 at 7PM.
The York Theatre Company Presents Karen Mason as part of their Broadway's Great American Songbook series, tomorrow night, November 18 at 7pm.
MUSIC DIRECTOR
Alex Rybeck
ENCORE PERFORMANCES
Thursday, November 19
at 2:30pm (EST)
Friday, November 20
at 7:00pm & 10:00pm (EST)
Saturday, November 21
at 2:30pm & 7:00pm (EST)
HERE'S A SNEAK PEEK...
TICKET PRICING:
$20 per Cabaret
$16 York Members
$12 York Plus! Members
