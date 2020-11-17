Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BROADWAY'S GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK at The York with Karen Mason Begins Tomorrow

Tune in tomorrow, November 18 at 7PM.

Nov. 17, 2020  
The York Theatre Company Presents Karen Mason as part of their Broadway's Great American Songbook series, tomorrow night, November 18 at 7pm.

MUSIC DIRECTOR
Alex Rybeck

ENCORE PERFORMANCES

Thursday, November 19
at 2:30pm (EST)

Friday, November 20
at 7:00pm & 10:00pm (EST)

Saturday, November 21
at 2:30pm & 7:00pm (EST)

TICKET PRICING:
$20 per Cabaret
$16 York Members
$12 York Plus! Members

