BOOK CLUB Returns to New York City Fringe Festival Following Sold-Out Performances

Following a sold out performance at The Flea, Nice Enough Productions will present Book Club, written by Francesca Bolam and directed by Francesca Bolam and Chloe Champken. The production will be presented as part of the 2026 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at wild project (195 E 3rd St, New York, NY 10009) with performances on Thu April 2 at 9:20pm, Thu April 9 at 6pm, Sat April 11 at 3:40pm & Thu April 16 at 9:20pm.

Five women meet for a book club. Did anybody read the book? Someone's cheating. Someone's going broke pretending to be ethical. Someone's about to scream. Set in one Brooklyn living room over one messy night, Book Club is a dark comedy about female friendship, curated lives, and the quiet violence of pretending you're fine.

The cast will feature Alice Highman, Skye Themeda Goss, Madeleine Doré, Tedecia Wint and Sadie Pillion-Gardner.