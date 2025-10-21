BIPOLAR & THE ENGLISH CHANNEL to have Off-Broadway Run in December

Performances will run from December 3 – 14 at Theatre Row.
Bipolar & The English Channel, a dynamic solo show written and performed by Julie Ridge, a world record-holding swimmer and Broadway performer, will be presented Off-Broadway. Ridge dives into the unpredictable ebbs and flows of mania and depression and a retelling of her English Channel crossing.
The production will be performed Off-Broadway December 3–14 at Theatre Row, Theater 5. The production is an Actors’ Equity Approved Showcase. Tickets are $44.
Act I of Bipolar & the English Channel tells the tale of how a casual mile-a-day pool lap swimmer became an English Channel swimmer in 9 months and her 18-hour zig-zag traverse from England to France. Act II tells the less glamorous story of how a Broadway-actor/record-holding-athlete wound up on an unforgiving psychiatric ward 9 years later with a bipolar diagnosis and her rigorous journey back to a rich and fulfilling life.
Bipolar & the English Channel is a gripping true story and testament to resilience, that dives into the unpredictable ebbs and flows of mental illness and the extraordinary capacity of the human will to soar and survive.
Videos