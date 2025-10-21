BIPOLAR & THE ENGLISH CHANNEL to have Off-Broadway Run in December

Bipolar & The English Channel, a dynamic solo show written and performed by Julie Ridge, a world record-holding swimmer and Broadway performer, will be presented Off-Broadway. Ridge dives into the unpredictable ebbs and flows of mania and depression and a retelling of her English Channel crossing.

The production will be performed Off-Broadway December 3–14 at Theatre Row, Theater 5. The production is an Actors’ Equity Approved Showcase. Tickets are $44.



Act I of Bipolar & the English Channel tells the tale of how a casual mile-a-day pool lap swimmer became an English Channel swimmer in 9 months and her 18-hour zig-zag traverse from England to France. Act II tells the less glamorous story of how a Broadway-actor/record-holding-athlete wound up on an unforgiving psychiatric ward 9 years later with a bipolar diagnosis and her rigorous journey back to a rich and fulfilling life.



Bipolar & the English Channel is a gripping true story and testament to resilience, that dives into the unpredictable ebbs and flows of mental illness and the extraordinary capacity of the human will to soar and survive.

