Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Award-Winning Musical LOVE QUIRKS Returns Off-Broadway This Summer

pixeltracker

Based on actual events, “Love Quirks” centers on a group of thirty-somethings as they explore the bizarre tribulations of love, friendship, and more.

Feb. 22, 2022  

Award-Winning Musical LOVE QUIRKS Returns Off-Broadway This Summer

27 months after the shutdown of the original production, the award-winning musical "Love Quirks" returns off-Broadway on Thursday, June 16th.

"Love Quirks," winner of four 2021 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards, including Best Production of a Musical, Best New Score of a Musical, Best New Book of a Musical and Best Direction of a Musical, will reopen off-Broadway after a 27-month hiatus this summer. Due to closures, the original production was shut down in March 2020.

Under the direction of Brian Childers, the updated production will be transformed to christen the new off-Broadway venue AMT Theater located at 354 West 45th Street. Previews begin Thursday, June 16th, with an opening night on Monday, June 27th.

The original cast is returning: Maggie McDowell (Broadway's Disaster, Kinky Boots), Matthew Schatz (Off-Broadway's Heathers: The Musical), Erin Lamar (Bring It On! National Tour) and Lauren Testerman. Dylan Hartwell and Rori Nogee return as the show's understudies.

Based on actual events, "Love Quirks" centers on a group of thirty-somethings as they explore the bizarre tribulations of love, friendship, and all the blurry lines in-between. It features the award-winning score by Seth Bisen-Hersh, book by Mark Childers, and direction by Brian Childers. The original production team is also returning: Austin Nuckols as musical director, Brent Michael Jones as production Stage Manager and Josh Iacovelli as lighting designer.

More details will be announced soon. For more information on the show, visit LoveQuirks.com

 



Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Broadway Definition Mug
Broadway Definition Mug
Spongebob Gary Plush
Spongebob Gary Plush
We Come From Away Longsleeve
We Come From Away Longsleeve

More Hot Stories For You

  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand