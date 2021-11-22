Australian Theatre Festival NYC Celebrates Australian Creativity, Community And Culture In New York City

On December 10, 2021 the premiere in-person AUSTRALIAN THEATRE FESTIVAL NYC, Co-Artistic Directors Mark Barford, Connor Delves & Jillian Geurts, launches.

Co-Produced by Ali Kennedy Scott, the AUSTRALIAN THEATRE FESTIVAL NYC, celebrating Australian creativity, community and culture in New York City, will include three staged readings of Australian plays, including the 2020 festival's New Play Award Winner, The Tiniest Thing by Richard Jordan, a cabaret and an industry panel. Tickets start at $15 and are available at australiantheatrefestival.com. Press are invited to all events, for feature consideration only.

"We are thrilled to be launching our first in-person festival in New York this year after the success of last year's online festival. The team is very excited to be presenting a diverse offering of events that will share Australian stories and feature emerging and established Australian artists. Joining us from L.A will be the team from United Stages Collective, the first Aboriginal Australian led collective to be based in the United States. We invite all New Yorkers to come and enjoy a celebration of Australian culture." - Co-Artistic Directors Mark Barford, Connor Delves & Jillian Geurts

The Australian Theatre Festival is an annual celebration of Australian stories and artists in New York City that aims to Create opportunities for an exchange of culture through the presentation of diverse theatrical content, Cultivate the development of Australian artists and their work on a global stage and Connect Australians living in New York to foster a sense of community within a festival setting.

The Program includes the following:

Friday December 10

The Green Room 42 (at YOTEL), 570 10th Ave, New York, NY 10036

The Songs and Voices of Australia

2021 Australian Theatre Festival NYC Cabaret

9:30pm

Music Directed by Isaac Hayward

Hosted by Connor Delves

Hannah Bailey, Analisa Bell, Hilary Cole, Brenton Cosier, Scott Morris, Jennifer Reed, Andrew Strano, and more!

Saturday December 11

Alchemical Studios - Lab, 104 W 14th St, New York, NY 10011

Milk by Dylan Van Den Berg (Staged Reading)

Stars three First Nations performers from United Stages Collective*

2pm matinee

Directed by Sam Cook

Starring Matt Coleman, Sam Cook, Madison Prince

"On the precipice of something life changing, a young Palawa man plunges into an exploration of self and Country."

Milk was first produced by The Street at The Street Theatre, Canberra Australia on 4 June 2021.

Single Asian Female by Michelle Law (Staged Reading)

8pm performance

Directed by Genevieve Wilson

Starring Alanah Allen, Hannah Bailey, Rebecca Ho, Nathan Spiteri, Rosie Yates

"Skewering race and gender in contemporary society, Michelle Law's debut play is as fierce and funny as it is vital. It's Australian domesticity like you've never seen it before."

*Further casting to be announced.

Sunday December 12

Alchemical Studios - Lab

Industry Panel - Building community as an expat living in the U.S

With America Josh (Aussie expat guide for moving to America), Sam Cook (Founder, United Stages Collective), Analisa Bell (Australian Women In New York) and more!

1pm

The Tiniest Thing by Richard Jordan (Staged Reading)

*The 2020 New Play Award Winner

3pm matinee

Directed by Mark Barford

Starring Jillian Geurts, Carla Kissane, Ben McHugh, Kathleen Simmonds, Kaye Tuckerman

"The Tiniest Thing explores climate change denialism and inter-generational inheritance within a fateful weekend for one Brisbane family. Do we only ever choose what we want to believe?"

Further casting to be announced.

Australian Theatre Festival NYC Community Party

Event hosted by Parched Hospitality Group

6pm

Check website for exact location

Tickets start at $15 and are available at australiantheatrefestival.com. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the venue a half hour prior to the performance.