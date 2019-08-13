Austin Pendleton & Peter Bloch Co-Direct THE GLASS MENAGERIE at The Wild Project

Ruth Stage presents a chilling new take on Tennessee Williams' seminal play, THE GLASS MENAGERIE, directed by Austin Pendleton and Peter Bloch. THE GLASS MENAGERIE begins performances on Thursday, October 3 for a limited engagement, 21 show run, through Sunday, October 20. Press Opening is Wednesday, October 9 at 7pm. The performance schedule is Monday, Wednesday & Thursday at 7pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday and Sunday at 2pm & 8pm. Please note: there is no evening performance on Sun 10/20. Performances are at the Wild Project (195 East 3rd Street, between Avenues A & B). Tickets are $35. For tickets and more information, call Brown Paper Tickets at 1-800-838-3006 or visit www.theglassmenagerieplay.com.



After two critically acclaimed runs in 2018 of Wars of the Roses, directors Austin Pendleton and Peter Bloch reunite with actor Matt de Rogatis to take on the American classic, The Glass Menagerie. In this disquieting production, the tormented Tom relives the story of his time in the Wingfield's St. Louis apartment, circa 1939, as if he were remembering it through the lens of a spooky dream.



The cast, led by Ginger Grace as the iconic Amanda Wingfield, consists of Matt de Rogatis as her son Tom Wingfield, Alexandra Rose as Laura Wingfield, and Spencer Scott as The Gentlemen Caller.

Set designer Jessie Bonaventure, who was the assistant Set designer on the Broadway musical Hadestown, which garnered four Tony Awards, including Best Scenic Design, collaborates with lighting designer Steven Wolf to create a version of Tennessee Williams' masterpiece that borders on horror.



Dimly lit and surrealistic, the set itself will consist of props made of glass and the actors will live in a chilling, dreamlike world. Taking inspiration from The Exorcist soundtrack, Sean Hagerty writes the score for this "Wes Craven meets Tennessee Williams" production. Allison Hohman designs the sound for the Wingfield house of horrors.





