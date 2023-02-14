Audible Theater's LUCY Reschedules Two Performances Due to Illness in the Company

Due to illness in the company, the February 13 and February 14 performances of Audible Theater's Lucy have been rescheduled. Matinee performances have been added on Saturday, February 18 and Saturday, February 25 and all tickets for these additional performances are available for $45.

Lucy opened on Monday, February 6 at the Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue - one block south of W. 3rd Street) and is running through Saturday, February 25. Lucy will also be recorded and released as an Audible Original, extending its reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world.

Written and directed by BAFTA Award nominee Erica Schmidt (Cyrano, MacBeth), Lucy stars Drama Desk Award nominee Brooke Bloom (Cloud Nine, Everybody, Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close) and Lynn Collins ("The Walking Dead," X-Men Origins: Wolverine, John Carter), along with Charlotte Surak (Waitress).

Lucy's creative team features scenic design by Amy Rubin, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Cha See, and sound design by Justin Ellington. Gigi Buffington is the vocal and text coach, Lorenzo Pisoni is the physical movement coordinator, and casting is by The Telsey Office. David Lurie-Perret is the production stage manager. Technical supervision is by Hudson Theatrical Associates with general management by Baseline Theatrical's Andy Jones and Jonathan Whitton.

Ashling is every busy parent's dream: a professional nanny with experience and a warm, sunny attitude. But from the moment Mary hires her to look after her young children, things start to feel just a little...off.

Are Mary's stressful work schedule and lack of sleep playing games with her own sanity, or has she welcomed an unstable troublemaker into her home? At once harrowing and hilarious, Erica Schmidt's Lucy explores the wild range of parents' emotions, asking if we can entrust others with our family's safety.

Audible Theater's other upcoming productions include:

Drinking in America, beginning performances Friday, March 10 in a four-week limited engagement. Opening night set for Sunday, March 19. Written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Eric Bogosian and starring Andre Royo ("The Wire").

Drinking in America is a gritty, muscular restaging with star Andre Royo (The Wire) bringing to vivid life over a dozen colorful characters, each in the throes of intoxication. Written and originated by three-time Obie Award winner Eric Bogosian, this critically acclaimed work takes on a new persona in our present day, with terms like toxic masculinity and male fragility at the forefront of the zeitgeist. In this new interpretation, Drinking in America continues to challenge society's ideal of what exactly makes a man, and just how easy it can be to break that same man down.

For three performances only from Friday, March 31 - Sunday, April 2, Chris Gethard performs A Father & The Sun.

Chris Gethard, comedian, actor, and "cool kid of American hipster comedy," returns to the stage in a thoughtful and hard-hitting world premiere at the Minetta Lane Theatre. Known for the critically acclaimed special Career Suicide as well as his unforgettable characters in shows like "The Office" and "Broad City," Gethard is now taking on his most prolific role yet: father. Charting the emotional experiences and revelations each new parent faces, A Father & the Sun is a hilarious ride bursting with palpable punchlines as Gethard tenderly explores generational differences, toxic masculinity, what it means to be a dad, and the truly unexpected joys of lawn maintenance.

Beginning Friday, April 28, Michael Cruz Kayne will perform his self-authored Sorry For Your Loss, directed by Josh Sharp. The six-week limited engagement will open Monday, May 8.

Like all the world's most insightful theatrical works, it began with a tweet. On the tenth anniversary of a profound loss, comedian Michael Cruz Kayne felt compelled to describe his feelings of grief in 140 characters or less. Much to his surprise, more than 140,000 messages of support came back to him from all corners of the globe. Overwhelmed by the response, the Late Show with Stephen Colbert writer and host of A Good Cry created Sorry for Your Loss, a sidesplitting, heartrending look at life-and death. This powerfully personal world premiere cuts through the platitudes, directly reaching out to anyone who has ever experienced loss-or will. So... everyone.

