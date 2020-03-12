Atlantic Theater Company Announces Casting For Ethan Coen's A PLAY IS A POEM

Atlantic Theater Company has announced initial casting for the world premiere production of A Play is a Poem, a collection of one-acts by Academy Award winner Ethan Coen (Almost an Evening; The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), directed by Neil Pepe (Atlantic Artistic Director, Broadway's American Buffalo) and produced in association with Center Theatre Group. The production has also announced a new first preview date. A Play is a Poem will now begin previews Thursday, May 14th and will open Monday, June 1st for a limited engagement through Sunday, June 21st Off-Broadway at Atlantic Stage 2 (330 West 16th Street).

A Play is a Poem will feature Ro Boddie (Socrates), Max Casella (Relatively Speaking), Micaela Diamond (The Cher Show), Peter Jacobson ("House"), Nellie McKay (The Threepenny Opera), Saul Rubinek (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), Miriam Silverman (Anatomy of a Suicide), Joey Slotnick (Junk), Sam Vartholomeos (Prodigal Son) and CJ Wilson (Bronx Bombers). Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

If the audience laughs, it's a comedy. If they nod with new understanding, it's a drama. If they laugh and nod but can't say why it's funny or what they've understood, it might be A Play Is A Poem, the new collection of one-acts by Ethan Coen. The hillbilly hollows of Appalachia, the executive suites of Hollywood, a New York tenement apartment, a magnolia-scented gazebo in Natchez, Mississippi-an eccentric look at life across America directed by Atlantic Artistic Director Neil Pepe.

A Play is a Poem will feature scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, sound design by Leon Rothenberg, original music by Nellie McKay and casting by Telsey + Company; Will Cantler; CSA, Destiny Lily. Katie Ailinger serves as production stage manager.

A Play is a Poem is made possible, in part, by leadership support from The Laura Pels International Foundation for Theater.

Tickets for A Play is a Poem are now on sale. Regular tickets begin at $55. Order online at atlantictheater.org, by calling OvationTix at 866-811-4111, or in person at the Linda Gross Theater box office (336 West 20th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues).





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You